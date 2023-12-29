Spain PM Names New Economy Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Friday appointed Carlos Cuerpo, the head of the treasury department, new economy minister, replacing Nadia Calvino who was named head of the European Investment Bank as of January 1.

In a statement issued from the presidential palace, Sanchez said minister of finance Maria Montero would be First Deputy Prime Minster, thus having three deputies instead of four.

Spain's socialist coalition government, which was formed on November 21 after the July poll, includes 22 ministers.

Calvino was appointed early December new head of the EIB upon the approval of the EU's finance ministers. (end)

