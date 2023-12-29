Around 12,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer In Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerusalem, Dec. 29 (Petra)-- Approximately 12,000 Palestinian worshippers performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque / al-Haram al-Sharif , even though the Israeli police increased security in Jerusalem, particularly in the Old City. Since October 7th of last year, this is the greatest congregation of worshippers able to attend Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa.The Islamic Awqaf Department reported that no more than 5,000 people attended any of the prior events.Jerusalemite activists have called for more people to visit and pray at Al-Aqsa in order to increase the number of worshippers there, particularly on Fridays.