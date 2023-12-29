Israel Kills Palestinian Youth In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra)-- Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian youth last night close to the Mizmoria crossing, which divides Jerusalem from Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, WAFA News Agency reported.Ahmad Alian, a Palestinian from the Jabal al-Mukaber neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem, was accused by the Israeli occupation authorities of attempting a knife attack against Israeli occupation police officers who were stationed at the checkpoint.The occupation forces entered the neighborhood home of the Alian family after the incident, searched it thoroughly, and mistreated the residents.