The global market for microneedles was valued at $1 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 through 2028.

The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the wide range of existing and potential microneedle applications, the increasing demand for dermatology procedures and minimally invasive drug delivery, and the growing number of infectious diseases.

The microneedle market is segmented into solid, hollow, coated, dissolving, and hydrogel types. The dissolving microneedle segment is expected to have the highest growth rate. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to dissolving microneedles' low cost and better outcomes in a range of applications, from dermatology to disease diagnosis and treatment.

Based on application, the market is segmented into disease treatment, immunobiological administration, disease diagnosis, and dermatology applications. The dermatology segment dominates the market. This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness of microneedling compared to other treatment modalities in dermatology.

The current report provides detailed information about the microneedle market. It highlights the current and future market potential for microneedles and provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and includes the market rankings of key market players. It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario.

Key Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Potential Applications of Microneedles



Rising Demand for Dermatology Procedures



Increasing Number of Infectious Diseases

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery

Market Restraints



Risks and Limitations of Using Microneedling Devices

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

Market Opportunities

R&D of Microneedles by Key Players

Market Challenges



Complex Manufacturing Process Impact of COVID-19 on the Microneedle Market

The Report Includes



30 data tables and 37 additional tables

An overview of the global market for microneedles

Analysis of the global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020 to 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, application and geographical region

A look at the key market dynamics, the industry structure, regulatory landscape, current outlook and an analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market for medical devices and microneedles

Discussion of the properties of the latest generation of smart microneedles, such as skin adhesion, dissolvability, responsiveness and tip-substrate detachability, as well as whether they are bionic, bioderived or biocompatible in nature

Review of patents on microneedle array technologies by assignee and products in the pipeline

Coverage of evolving technologies, ESG trends and clinical trials

Competitive benchmarking of key players, categorized by dermatology and vaccine and drug delivery, and their growth strategies Profiles of leading market participants, including Becton, Dickinson; Cynosure; Candela Medical; Cutera and LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview



History

Microneedle Materials and Manufacturing

Microneedle Pipeline

Regulatory Landscape Product Recalls

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Microneedle



Solid Microneedles

Hollow Microneedles

Dissolving Microneedles

Coated Microneedles Hydrogel Microneedles

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application



Dermatology

Immunobiological Administration

Disease Treatment Disease Diagnosis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 ESG Development

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies



3D-Printing Technology in Microneedles

Drug Monitoring with Microneedles

Microneedle for Plant Disease Management

Smart Microneedles

Nanotechnology-Integrated Microneedles Integration of Microneedles into Wearable Devices

Chapter 10 Clinical Trials and Patent Analysis



Clinical Trial Analysis



Clinical Trial Analysis, by Type of Study



Clinical Trial Analysis, by Status



Clinical Trial Analysis, by Phase

Clinical Trial Analysis, by Region

Patent Analysis



Patents by Year



Patents by Top Applicant



Patents by Top Patent Holder Patents by Jurisdiction

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence



Market Share Analysis Recent Developments of Key Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles



Becton, Dickinson

Candela Corp.

Cosmed Pharmaceutical

Cutera

Cynosure

Debiotech

Mercator Medsystems

Nanobiosciences Theraject

