Zoomd Technologies Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members Of The Board Of Directors

Zoomd Technologies Ltd.
(TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, " Zoomd " or the " Company "), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") that was held via teleconference on December 28, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman, Darryl Cardey, Ofer Eitan and Avigur Zmora as directors. Based on proxies received by Zoomd prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:
|
Nominee
|
% of Votes
For
|
Amit Bohensky
|
99.985
%
|
Ofer Eitan
|
99.993
%
|
Amnon Argaman
|
100.000
%
|
Darryl Cardey
|
99.993
%
|
Avigur Zmora
|
100.000
%
In addition, the Company reports that an ordinary resolution approving the re-appointment of
Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co as the auditors of Zoomd and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 99.996% of the votes represented at the Meeting.
The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at .
About Zoomd:
Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange
in September
2019,
offers
a
site
search
engine
to
publishers,
and
a
mobile
app
user-acquisition
platform,
integrated
with
a
majority of
global
digital
media,
to
advertisers.
The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform.
By
unifying
all
these
media
sources
onto
a
single
platform,
Zoomd
saves
advertisers significant
resources
that
would otherwise
be
spent
consolidating
data
sources,
thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target
audiences
using
a
key
performance
indicator-algorithm
that
is
focused
on
achieving
the advertisers' goals and targets.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
