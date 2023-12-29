Global And Regional Battery Metals Market Report 2023: Market To Grow To $28+ Billion By 2033 - Growing Demand For High-Nickel Batteries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Metals Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global battery metals market is estimated to grow to more than $28 billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of more than 8% between 2023 and 2033
The battery metals market is influenced by factors such as technological advancements, government policies promoting renewable energy and electric vehicles, and the evolving landscape of energy storage solutions. As demand for electric vehicles continues to rise and renewable energy projects expand, the demand for battery metals is expected to grow substantially.
Introduction to Battery Metals Market
The battery metals market is a crucial sector within the broader global commodities market, driven by the increasing demand for batteries in various industries, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy sectors. Battery metals are essential components of rechargeable batteries, which power a wide range of devices, from smartphones to electric cars and grid-scale energy storage systems.
Overall, the battery metals market is a dynamic and evolving sector, driven by the increasing electrification of transportation and the growing demand for renewable energy storage solutions. As technology advances and sustainability concerns become more prominent, the market is likely to undergo significant changes in the coming years.
How can this report add value to an organization?
Product/Innovation Strategy: The global battery metals market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as metal type and end users. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.
Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global battery metals market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.
Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global battery metals market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global battery metals market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Key Questions Answered
What are the main factors driving the demand for battery metals market? What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global battery metals market? What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in battery metals industry? What is the futuristic outlook for the battery metals market in terms of growth potential? Which end users, and metal type is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)? What could be the impact of growing electric vehicles on battery metals market? Who are the prominent players catering to the demand for the global battery metals market, and what are the key offerings? Which are the emerging battery metals expected to be used in different applications?
Key Attributes:
| 162
| 2023 - 2033
| $13 Billion
| $28 Billion
| 8.0%
| Global
Industry Outlook
Increasing Focus on the Recycling of Batteries Swift Expansion of the Renewable Energy Sector Growing Demand for High-Nickel Batteries Value chain Analysis Market Map Pricing Forecast R&D Review Regulatory Landscape Use Case End User and buying criteria Case Studies on Emerging Battery Metals Key Future Strategies of Sourcing Battery Metals
Market Segmentation:
End Users
Transportation Consumer Electronics Energy Storage Systems Others
Metal Type
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Others
Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World
Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
Glencore Albemarle Corporation Umicore Tinaqi Lithium Norilsk Nickel Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. LG Chem Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. Vale Bolt Metals MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CMOC SQM S.A. Eramet AngloAmerican PLC
