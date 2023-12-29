Virtual Shelves - A Frontier Of Innovation In Retail Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whitepaper: Virtuale Shelves - A Frontier of Innovation in Retail Technologies

Smart retail technologies such as virtual shelves are transforming the point of sale and enabling retailers to create seamless omni-channel experiences.

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smart retail technologies such as virtual shelves are transforming the point of sale and enabling retailers to create seamless omni-channel experiences.Virtual shelves are interactive touchscreens that are installed within a certain space, be it inside the store at point of sale, as the shop window, or in a pop-up location. These touchscreens can display products from the retailer's catalog, which customers can interact with as per their will.In this whitepaper:- Smart Retail: What Customers Want- How Virtual Shelves Work- Virtual Shelf Case Studies- 3 Ways that Virtual Shelves Benefit your Business- Retailers' Guide: Transitioning to Virtual ShelvesSmart retail technologies such as virtual shelves are transforming the point of sale and enabling retailers to bridge the digital gap and go even further. Retailers can leverage these technologies to meet customers' demands for up-to-date content, personalised communications and seamless omni-channel shopping, and to delight customers with unique engaging experiences. Virtual shelves and interactive digital technologies can play key roles in freeing up retail space and in facilitating online shopping features in physical stores.Free Download: You can read and download the complete whitepaper for free here.Website: eyefactive GmbHWebsite: Touchscreen Software Platform

