NIX Achieves Dual Distinction: Amazon EKS And EC2 For Windows Server Delivery Partner Status

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a notable development, NIX proudly announces its attainment of both the Amazon EKS Delivery Partner and Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Delivery Partner statuses.With over a decade of collaboration as an AWS partner and an impressive team of nearly 50 certified specialists, NIX continues to affirm its dedication to providing outstanding cloud solutions. This extensive experience has cultivated unique expertise, demonstrated by the successful completion of more than 250 AWS projects.Amazon EKS Delivery PartnerNIX's acknowledgment as an Amazon EKS Delivery Partner highlights their proficiency in designing, running, and managing containerized workloads on Amazon EKS. Positioned as a reliable ally, NIX offers proven methodologies and best practices to expedite EKS modernization on AWS.Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Delivery PartnerAs an Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server Delivery Partner, NIX is well-equipped to guide businesses through the planning, implementation, and management of cloud migration and modernization for Windows-based solutions. NIX's expertise in implementing and migrating Microsoft Workloads ensures clients optimize agility, security, and cost efficiency, ushering in a new era of digital transformation.Client Benefits: A Strategic Partnership for SuccessNIX proudly holds the esteemed AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, a recognition earned through a robust team of trained and certified technical professionals and a track record of delivering exceptional customer experiences. Explore the distinctive advantages that set NIX apart:- Proven methodologies- Technical excellence- Unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier solutions- Stress-free and efficient experiencesReady to enhance your cloud experience? Discover the possibilities with NIX. Contact us today and experience the impact of a true cloud partner.

