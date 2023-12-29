Having Got Their First Olympic Quota Place, Archers Going All Out For More

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) As the sun sets on 2023, the world eagerly turns its gaze towards the promising horizon of 2024, and for Indian archery, the stage is set for an exhilarating journey ahead.

One of the most anticipated events on the archery calendar is the 2024 Summer Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris. Indian archers, armed with determination and skill, are gearing up to represent the tricolor on the biggest sporting platform.

The challenge is significant for Indian archers, requiring them to secure quota places or improve their rankings to secure a spot in the prestigious event, all in pursuit of the elusive Olympic medal.

In the World Championship, which was the first Olympic qualifier giving berths to the top-three finishers in individual and team categories, held in August this year, Indian recurve archers failed to secure Olympic quotas as they ended their campaign without a medal.

The 2023 Archery World Cup in Paris brought a breath of fresh air for Indian archery, as the recurve men's team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke, clinched the bronze. This achievement not only boosted their confidence but also emphasised the team's potential on the global stage.

The recurve women's team, featuring Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur, mirrored this success with a bronze.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou marked a historic moment for Indian archery, breaking a 13-year medal drought. The men's and women's teams exceeded expectations by securing a silver and a bronze, respectively.

This remarkable feat underscored the progress made by Indian archers and fueled optimism for their upcoming challenges.

Dhiraj Bommadevara's recent accomplishment in securing India's first Paris Olympics quota at the Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament 2023 in Bangkok adds a significant milestone to the team's journey.

This success not only validates the hard work and dedication of the archers, but also instills a sense of hope and determination as they prepare for the pinnacle of sporting events.

As the countdown for 2024 Summer Olympics continues, the spotlight will be on archers such as Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, Deepika Kumari, Ankita, and Simranjeet. These accomplished athletes will be crucial in maintaining consistency and building on the momentum gained from the recent achievements.

With less than a year remaining for the Olympics, the archers are poised for a challenging yet exhilarating journey, carrying the hopes of a nation eager to witness the tricolour shine on the grandest stage of them all.

