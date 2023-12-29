As Indian Shuttlers Take Road To Paris, First Goal Is Qualifying For Top 16

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The year 2023 unfolded as a diverse experience for fans of Indian badminton.

While the male players, notably the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, made headlines by shattering records and clinching titles, established women's singles star P.V. Sindhu encountered hurdles upon comeback from injury breaks.

With 244 days remaining until the commencement of the Paris Olympics, the goal for Indian shuttlers in the 2024 season will be to secure a position within the Top 16 on the Road to Paris.

The season will commence with the Super 1000 Malaysia Open and the Super 750 India Open.

The race to Paris Olympics qualification kicked off on May 1, 2023 with the Sudirman Cup and will end on April 28, 2024.

Satwik and Chirag undeniably stood out as the epitome of excellence in Indian badminton throughout 2023. Building on their remarkable achievements, including a Commonwealth Games gold medal and instrumental contributions to India's performance in the 2022 Thomas Cup, the duo elevated their stature.

In a historic feat, they clinched the Asian Games gold medal, solidifying their position as the first Indian doubles pair to achieve the milestone. Their ascent continued as they reached the prestigious World No. 1 ranking, marking a stellar progression in their journey.

Having already adorned their decorated CV with a plethora of firsts, the dynamic duo is now poised to embellish it further, aiming to cement their status as true luminaries in Indian badminton.

Satwik and Chirag have emerged triumphant in a number of world tour events, leaving the illustrious All England Open unconquered -- a tournament previously clinched by only two Indians -- Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001.

In addition to Olympic qualification, Indian shuttlers will be eagerly seeking to end a 23-year-long quest for victory at the prestigious All England Open.

While the doubles teams reveled in their achievements, the singles performance left much to be desired, except for the notable exception of H.S. Prannoy, who finally found his stride. Long overshadowed by his peers, the 31-year-old had struggled to convert it into championship victories.

However, Prannoy's resurgence, which began in 2022, carried on into the next year, when he won the Super 500 triumph, finished second at the Australian Open, besides bagging a bronze at the BWF World Championships.

At the Asian Games, Prannoy played a pivotal role in securing silver with the men's team and a historic bronze in singles, ending India's 41-year wait. As the 2024 Olympics loom, Prannoy emerges as a formidable force on the global badminton stage.

For two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, 2023 brought challenges post her stellar 2022. Injuries led to early exits in seven tournaments, including the World Championships.

Additionally, 2023 marked a coaching change as Malaysia's Mohammad Hafiz Hashim took over from her long-term coach Park Tae-sang in July. Last month, Sindhu announced her collaboration with Prakash Padukone, aiming to secure a medal in the Paris Games next year.

Sindhu, who will conclude the year at World No. 11, needs to gear up to protect her rankings for the Olympics qualification.

As the curtains draw close on the badminton saga of 2023, India reflect on numerous positives. The electrifying synergy of Satwik and Chirag promises an exhilarating quest for a podium finish in Paris, accentuated by the resurgence of Prannoy, adding a robust edge to India's medal dreams in the men's singles event.

Amid the challenges looming for the women's contingent in Paris, the unwavering spirit of Sindhu continues to shine brightly, a beacon of hope in the grand stage of major tournaments.

With the anticipation of a new season, the stage is set for Indian shuttlers to script fresh chapters and reach even greater heights in the global arena.

