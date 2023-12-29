Global Dimer Acids Strategic Business Report 2023 - Promising Growth Of Oilfield Chemicals To Boost Dimer Acid Consumption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dimer Acids - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to

Dimer Acids estimated at US$688.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$481 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Distilled segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Dimer Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers



Polyamide Resins: Holding Value Proposition for Diverse Applications & Dimer Acid

Polyamides Build on Dimer Fatty Acid

Industrial Polyamide-Based Cable Protection Systems

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake of Dimer Acid

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth

Growing Adoption of Dimer Acid in Paints and Coatings Drives Market Growth

Strong Demand for Alkyd Resins Supported by a Robust Paints and Coatings Industry to Spur Demand for Dimer Acid.



Shift towards Low-VOC Options for Paints & Coatings

Surging Usage of Hot Melt Adhesives Spur the Demand for Dimer Acid

Diverse End-Use Markets - A Major Plus for Hot Melt Adhesives

Packaging: The Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesives

Key Packaging Applications & Benefits of HMAs

Hot Melt Adhesives from Biodegradable Resources

Strong Demand for Fuel Additives to Boost Consumption of Dimer Acid

Robust Fuel Additives Market to Boost Demand for Dimer Acid, a Key Commodity in the Upstream Value Chain

Fuel Additive Market: Primary Drivers

Guidelines to Curb Emissions Ignite Demand

Expansion of Automotive Industry & Rising Gasoline Demand

Rising Consumption of Aviation Fuels

Emergence of Green Fuel Additives

Emergence of Green Corrosion Inhibitors as Raving Trend to Augur Well for Dimer Acid

Toxicity Concerns Augment Demand for Green Inhibitors

Dimer Acid: Gaining Attention for Anti-Corrosion Properties

Rising Opportunities in the Automotive Sector Drive Market Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Growing Opportunities in the Cosmetics Industry

Promising Growth of Oilfield Chemicals to Boost Dimer Acid Consumption Process & Technology Advancements Augur Well for Market Growth

Fujian Zhongde Energy Co. Ltd

BASF SE

MilliporeSigma

Croda International PLC

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Oleon NV

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Ingevity Corporation

A.B. Enterprises

KLK Oleo

Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

BOC Sciences Ataman Kimya AS

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector, Affecting Dimer Acid Market

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Dimer Acid Market

Competitive Landscape

Dimer Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Dimer Acid Market Continues Leaping from Strength to Strength

Hydrogenated & Distilled Dimer Acid & Oilseed Chemicals: Principal Segments of Dimer Acid Market

Non-reactive Polyamide Resins Dominate, While Reactive Polyamide Resins to Witness Fastest Growth

Regional Market Analysis

Market Restraints Recent Market Activity

