Global Dimer Acids Strategic Business Report 2023 - Promising Growth Of Oilfield Chemicals To Boost Dimer Acid Consumption

The global market for
Dimer Acids estimated at US$688.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$481 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Distilled segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $159.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Dimer Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$252.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Polyamide Resins: Holding Value Proposition for Diverse Applications & Dimer Acid Polyamides Build on Dimer Fatty Acid Industrial Polyamide-Based Cable Protection Systems Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake of Dimer Acid Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth Growing Adoption of Dimer Acid in Paints and Coatings Drives Market Growth Strong Demand for Alkyd Resins Supported by a Robust Paints and Coatings Industry to Spur Demand for Dimer Acid.
Shift towards Low-VOC Options for Paints & Coatings Surging Usage of Hot Melt Adhesives Spur the Demand for Dimer Acid Diverse End-Use Markets - A Major Plus for Hot Melt Adhesives Packaging: The Largest Market for Hot Melt Adhesives Key Packaging Applications & Benefits of HMAs Hot Melt Adhesives from Biodegradable Resources Strong Demand for Fuel Additives to Boost Consumption of Dimer Acid Robust Fuel Additives Market to Boost Demand for Dimer Acid, a Key Commodity in the Upstream Value Chain Fuel Additive Market: Primary Drivers Guidelines to Curb Emissions Ignite Demand Expansion of Automotive Industry & Rising Gasoline Demand Rising Consumption of Aviation Fuels Emergence of Green Fuel Additives Emergence of Green Corrosion Inhibitors as Raving Trend to Augur Well for Dimer Acid Toxicity Concerns Augment Demand for Green Inhibitors Dimer Acid: Gaining Attention for Anti-Corrosion Properties Rising Opportunities in the Automotive Sector Drive Market Demand World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022 Growing Opportunities in the Cosmetics Industry Promising Growth of Oilfield Chemicals to Boost Dimer Acid Consumption Process & Technology Advancements Augur Well for Market Growth
Fujian Zhongde Energy Co. Ltd BASF SE MilliporeSigma Croda International PLC Emery Oleochemicals Group Nissan Chemical Corporation Oleon NV Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. Ingevity Corporation A.B. Enterprises KLK Oleo Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd. Kraton Corporation BOC Sciences Ataman Kimya AS
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023 COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector, Affecting Dimer Acid Market World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 COVID-19 Impact on Dimer Acid Market Competitive Landscape Dimer Acids - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Global Market Analysis and Prospects Global Dimer Acid Market Continues Leaping from Strength to Strength Hydrogenated & Distilled Dimer Acid & Oilseed Chemicals: Principal Segments of Dimer Acid Market Non-reactive Polyamide Resins Dominate, While Reactive Polyamide Resins to Witness Fastest Growth Regional Market Analysis Market Restraints Recent Market Activity
