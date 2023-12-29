Major Events Of Arab League '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab League witnessed a lot of events and activities during 2023, mainly coming as follows:



Jan 3: Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit strongly condemned the breaking into Al-Aqsa Mosque by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Jan 6: Abul-Gheit welcomed the joint statement by presidents of the Libyan House of Representatives and High Council of State on the constitutional document, under an Egyptian brokerage.

Jan 9: Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League for Social Affairs Haifa Abu Ghazaleh announced launching a number of joint activities for youth in the Arab World throughout 2023.

Jan 15: Abul-Gheit and Chinese Foreigh Minister Qin Gang affirmed commitment to execute the terms of the concluding statement of the first Chinese-Arab held in Saudi Arabia.

Jan 21: Abul-Gheit strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

Jan 26: The Arab League condemned the massacre in Jenin Camp by the Israeli army.

Feb 3: The Arab League underlined the need to improve medical care in the Arab World, through increasing spending on protective health programs and cancer awareness programs.

Feb 6: The Arab League announced setting a new investment agreement to attract foreign and Arab investments to Arab states.

Feb 8: The Arab League called for proper preparation of the economic and social file for the Ordinary Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia and the Economic, Social and Development Summit in Mauritania.

Feb 16: The Arab League condemned the Israeli parliament's (Knesset) approval of a bill to revoke the citizenship or permanent residency of Palestinian prisoners.

Feb 23: The Arab League Arab League Council at the permanent delegates level approved during its non-ordinary session the request submitted by Palestine on providing international protection against Israeli violations.

Feb 27: Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Dr Ali Al-Malki affirmed that the Arab electricity connection project is one of the most important projects in the Arab World.

March 6: The 159th session of the Arab League Arab League Council at the permanent delegates level kicked off to discuss the agenda of the ministerial session.

March 8: The Arab League's 159th ministerial meeting kicked off in Cairo.

March 11: Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in a step towards achieving regional stability.

March 14: The Arab League condemned the Israeli parliament's (Knesset) approval to evacuate four settlements in the West Bank, as a step to allow Israelis to settle in the areas.

March 22: The Arab League announced the success of wheat growth project in Mauritania, supported by the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD).

March 22: The Arab League renewed calls to pay more attention to the marine conditions in the Arab World, which has been deteriorating recently.

March 22: The Arab League welcomed the agreement between clashing Yemeni parties on releasing prisoners and POWs.

March 26: The Arab League and the UN signed the regional work frame program for Arab states 2023-2028, aiming to protect against the dangers of drugs.

April 5: The Arab League Secretariat called for an urgent meeting chaired by Egypt to discuss the development in Jerusalem.

April 6: The Arab League condemned the Israeli targeting of sports infrastructures in Palestine, and called on international organizations including FIFA to intervene.

April 19: The Arab League called on warring parties in Sudan to impose a ceasefire during the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

April 19: The Arab League announced the Arab media's excellence award for 2023 to promote creativity in television, radio, and digital media.

April 23: The Arab League condemned the Israeli attacks and violations against Al-Aqsa mosque.

May 4: Two extraordinary meetings for the Arab Foreign Ministers committee were announced to discuss the Syrian and Sudanese files.

May 7: The Arab League announced that Syria would be partaking in its meetings on all levels whether in the Arab Summit or committee meetings.

May 7: The Arab League condemned the confiscation of the headquarters of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) in Sudan by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces. It called for the immediate return of the property.

May 7: The Arab Foreign Ministers approved the resumption of Syrian participation in the Arab League meetings.

July 5: The Arab League announces a strategy for the youth, peace and security to boost the youngsters' skills and social roles.

July 26: The Arab League inks a memoranda of understanding with Vietnam to broaden cooperation in the economic, industrial, cultural and tourist sectors and hold regular joint meetings for coordination on regional and international issues of common concern.

July 27: The Arab League declares delivering a copy of a litigation it has submitted to the International Court of Justice on legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

August 13: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aul-Ghait acclaims the concluded process of emptying of the impounded fuel tanker "Safer" off the Yemeni coast thus averting a potential environmental catastrophe.

Aug. 20: The Arab League declares Oman's adoption of the Arab Human Rights Charter raising number of signatory States of the convention to 18.

Aug. 21: The Arab League pleads with the international community and intervene immediately and stop Israeli occupation forces' acts of desecration against Jerusalem namely Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Aug. 22: The Arab League inaugurates an exhibition, themed "Palestine's old inscriptions."

Aug. 23: The State of Kuwait chairs the Arab League permanent committee for administrative and financial affairs.

Aug. 24: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit hails three Arab States' admission into the Brics as a move that portrays mounting Arabs' influence in international decision-making.

Aug. 29: The Arab League declares that Arab social affairs ministers have launched a relief convoy to Sudan in an effort to alleviate the Sudanese people's hardships amid the internal armed strife.

Sept. 5: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki sign a memorandum of understanding, worked out between the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) and the Arab Fund for Technical Assistance to African Countries (AFTAAC).

Sept. 10: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit applauds a G20's declaration accepting the African Union in the group during a meeting held in New Delhi, India.

Sept. 21: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Ghait affirms that the occupation Israeli government, with its practices, jeopardizes efforts for reaching the two States' settlement and bolsters the "apartheid status" for millions of Palestinians.

Oct. 1: The 41st Arab Customs Union meeting is held at the Arab League headquarters -- chaired by Oman.

Oct. 1: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit urges Member States to speed up the implementation of the two agreements regarding the establishment of a cross-border Arab power grid.

Oct. 11: The Arab League calls for implementing the Arab strategy for the elderly, adopted at the Arab Summit hosted by Tunisia in 2019.

Oct. 14: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit affirms the League's categorical rejection of expelling Palestinians from North to South Gaza or subjecting them to flagrant collective punishment that breaches international laws.

Oct. 17: Arab League declares member States' flags at its headquarters will be flown at half-mast for three days in homage to the fall of hundreds of martyrs in the massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza.

Oct 26: The Ar





