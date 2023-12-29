Comment By United Nations (UN) Human Rights Chief Volker Türk After At Least 150 Killed In North-Central Nigeria

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

I am deeply alarmed by the series of attacks by gunmen on multiple rural communities in Plateau State, north-central Nigeria, on Christmas Eve, that left at least 150 people dead and many injured.

I call on the Nigerian authorities to investigate this incident promptly, thoroughly and independently, consistent with international human rights law, and to hold those responsible to account in fair trials.

The cycle of impunity fuelling recurrent violence must be urgently broken. The Government should also take meaningful steps to address the underlying root causes and to ensure non-recurrence of this devastating violence.

