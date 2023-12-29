FEXLE Services Soars To New Heights With Its New Office In Jaipur

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FEXLE Services, a leading Salesforce Gold Partner, proudly announces the opening of its brand-new office in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant expansion for the company and underscores its commitment to serving clients in the global tech hub.



Located at H19, FEXLE Tower, RIICO Industrial Area, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302020, the new office boasts a modern and dynamic environment designed to foster innovation and collaboration. The spacious workspace features dedicated conference areas for teams working on projects, along with breakout zones and relaxation areas for employee well-being.



ï¿1⁄2This move represents an exciting new chapter for FEXLE Services," says Mr. Bhawani Shankar Sharma, Director at FEXLE Services. "Jaipur has emerged as a key center for technology and innovation, and we're thrilled to be in the heart of the action. This new office provides us with the space and resources needed to continue exceeding client expectations and growing our presence in the region."



FEXLE's Jaipur office will be a hub for experienced Salesforce experts, offering a comprehensive suite of services to unlock the platform's true potential:

?Salesforce Consulting:ï¿1⁄2Strategic guidance and customized solutions to align business goals with Salesforce capabilities.

?Salesforce AppExchange App Development:ï¿1⁄2Building cutting-edge apps that extend and personalize the Salesforce experience.

?Salesforce Integration:ï¿1⁄2Connect your Salesforce ecosystem with other critical business systems for seamless data flow and automation.

?Salesforce Implementation:ï¿1⁄2Expertly guiding businesses through every step of Salesforce adoption,ï¿1⁄2from initial setup to ongoing optimization.



About FEXLE Services:

FEXLE Services is a premier Salesforce consulting partner, enabling businesses to unlock the transformative power of cloud CRM. Through unwavering commitment, FEXLE delivers custom Salesforce CRM solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer relationships and fuel business growth.

