Cosy Box Announces Its Grand Inauguration At One Horizon, Gurgaon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, 13th December 2023 â€” Cosy Box proudly announces its grand inauguration at One Horizon, Gurgaon, ushering in a delightful fusion of Turkish culinary traditions and global flavours for the discerning connoisseur. Taking inspiration from the opulence of glamour and abundance, their extensive menu showcases a diverse selection of Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian cuisines, with the aim of creating a captivating culinary experience.



Ashish Begwani, the Founder of Cosy Box, articulated his excitement about the launch, saying, "With the launch of Cosy Box at One Horizon Gurgaon, our aim is to craft an ambiance where each visit unfurls as a gastronomic journey, where every meal and every cocktail shares its distinctive narrative, allowing our patrons to relish extraordinary moments, whether it's the sun-kissed hours of lunch or the vibrant nights of lively nightlife. We're thrilled to bring this culinary adventure to life."

Additionally, Akshay Anand, Partner at Cosy Box, added his perspective, saying, "The inception of Cosy Box in Gurgaon's One Horizon epitomises our unwavering dedication to deliver an exceptional dining experience around the clock. We are overjoyed to introduce our culinary vision to this bustling locale.â€

Situated within Gurgaon's One Horizon, Cosy Box boasts meticulously crafted interior design that leaves an everlasting impression. The design draws inspiration from the architectural layout, creating an abstract cosmopolitan atmosphere. A gracefully curved foyer, adorned with gleaming mirrored walls, forms a seamless transition into the heart of the main restaurant area. The central bar counter, an exquisite masterpiece carefully crafted from rustic Calcutta marble, adds an element of refined elegance to the ambiance. This thoughtful design seamlessly morphs from a serene all-day dining sanctuary into a vibrant, high-energy space as the evening unfolds, thus enhancing the overall guest experience and harmoniously complementing the extraordinary culinary offerings. Cosy Box embodies a breathtaking fusion of artistry, luxury, and sophistication, inviting guests to its warm embrace at any hour.



Cosy Box invites you to embark on an exhilarating culinary journey, elevating the dining experience with a world-class fusion of Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian flavours. The star of the show, the 'Cosy Plate,' takes centre stage, presenting fresh seafood and seasonal vegetables expertly grilled on Japanese open fire robata grills, then enriched with the essence of Mexican Tequila and Mezcal, resulting in an extraordinary smoky, charred taste that will ignite your palate. Complementing this exceptional cuisine are our signature dishes like Pirzola Chicken Melt, Edamame Abigail Sushi, Turkish Pistakali Kebab and Jackfruit Kulchetta, each a masterpiece of global flavours and artistic presentation, promising an unforgettable dining adventure. To complete your experience, they invite you to explore their must-try cocktails such as Lady Grey, Whiskey Business and A Day In Cannes, carefully curated to captivate your senses and transport you to a realm of innovative libations, where every sip becomes a remarkable journey.



The Cosy Box experience is more than dining; it's an invitation to an unparalleled culinary journey. Each dish tells a unique story, every cocktail is a masterpiece, and every evening becomes a celebration of the extraordinary. Patrons are invited to join Cosy Box at One Horizon, Gurgaon, and explore the enchanting world where gastronomy meets glamour.



About Cosy Box:



Cosy Box is an immersive experience that unveils a rich tapestry of colours, textures, and, notably, art. The restaurant's entire ambiance is a visual spectacle, drawing inspiration from its surroundings and encapsulating the vibrant hues of the environment. Evoking a high-energy, all-day dining experience, Cosy Box presents a global menu complemented by exotic cocktails, inviting guests to indulge in a lively and dynamic atmosphere that appeals to all the senses.



Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Tanya Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9818536307