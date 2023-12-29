Anti Vitiligo Kit A Pure Herbal Products

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 28, 2023 10:10 pm - Basically in cases of Vitiligo, Leucoderma treatment Ayurhealthline provides its research products for complete healing of white patches.

Anti Vitiligo kit is pure herbal products for vitiligo treatment. A complete solution of skin disorder white pink or any type of vitiligo patches. Anti vitiligo Oil is now being used in many countries of the World with high success rates.

Contents of Anti Vitiligo kitTM

Herbal Anti Vitiligo Capsule

It is an herbal research based formulation of herbs in form of capsules for easy intake. It starts re-pigmentation immediately over the vitiligo white patches. Pattern will be brown spot formation or sidewise squeezing or pink conversion of a patch.

Herbal Pigment catalizer Capsules

it's a formulation of herbs in form of capsules for easy intake, which acts as a catalizer when used with our Anti Vitiligo capsules. It triggers the re-pigmentation process by increasing the efficiency of Anti Vitiligo capsules.

Herbal IMMUNO Capsules

It is an herbal research based formulation of herbs in form of capsules for easy intake, to be used in autoimmune conditions. Herbal immunostimulants inside it helps in faster healing in vitiligo cases. Helps to control spreading after some month use.

Herbal Anti Vitiligo Powder / Cream

It is an herbal research based formulation of herbs in form of powder or cream for application over the white patches. It starts re-pigmentation immediately after penetrating through skin pores over the vitiligo white patches. Pattern will be brown spot formation or sidewise squeezing or pink conversion of a patch.

Herbal Anti Vitiligo Oil

It is a herbal research based formulation of herbs in form of oil for application over the white patches. It starts re-pigmentation immediately after penetrating through skin pores over thick vitiligo white patches. Pattern will be brown spot formation or sidewise squeezing or pink conversion of a patch.

About Ayurhealthline Remedies Pvt Ltd

Ayurhealthline is established as an herbal clinic to serve people best through Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of medicine. Gradually it has taken shape of a real heritage of Ayurvedic/Herbal healing. Ayurhealthline has a pure herbal establishment comprising of qualified and skilled ayurvedic doctor and ayurvedic philanthropist's.