Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Overhaul Of Roads In Baku's Yasamal District - Decree


12/29/2023 5:16:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures on capital repair of highways in Yasamal district of Baku", Trend reports.

According to the decree, 350,000 manat ($205,882) have been allocated to the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan for capital repair of roads in Yasamal district of Baku.

