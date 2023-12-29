Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Overhaul Of Roads In Baku's Yasamal District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures on capital repair of highways in Yasamal district of Baku", Trend reports.

According to the decree, 350,000 manat ($205,882) have been allocated to the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan for capital repair of roads in Yasamal district of Baku.

Will be updated