Uzbekistan's Samarkand Airlines Offs Its Maiden Demo Flight

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 29. Uzbekistan's
Samarkand Airlines (Air Samarkand) has performed its first
demonstration flight, Trend reports.
As per Air Samarkand, the plane of a private airline has
operated a test flight between Uzbek cities of Samarkand and
Tashkent.
The flight was operated with the Airbus A330 aircraft. Moreover,
Air Samarkand received an operator's certificate from the Civil
Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, the Air Samarkand airline was established in April of
2023. The company announced plans to establish flights to 14 cities
in Russia and Asian countries on medium-haul Airbus A320 full
economy configuration aircraft.
The first Airbus A330, leased from China's Minsheng Financial
Leasing, arrived in Uzbekistan on November 2 of 2023.
The carrier also received several A320 and A321 aircraft.
In the nearest future, Air Samarkand plans to launch regular and
charter flights from Samarkand to Southeast Asia, Türkiye, China
and the Middle East.
