               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan's Samarkand Airlines Offs Its Maiden Demo Flight


12/29/2023 5:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 29. Uzbekistan's Samarkand Airlines (Air Samarkand) has performed its first demonstration flight, Trend reports.

As per Air Samarkand, the plane of a private airline has operated a test flight between Uzbek cities of Samarkand and Tashkent.

The flight was operated with the Airbus A330 aircraft. Moreover, Air Samarkand received an operator's certificate from the Civil Aviation Agency of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the Air Samarkand airline was established in April of 2023. The company announced plans to establish flights to 14 cities in Russia and Asian countries on medium-haul Airbus A320 full economy configuration aircraft.

The first Airbus A330, leased from China's Minsheng Financial Leasing, arrived in Uzbekistan on November 2 of 2023.

The carrier also received several A320 and A321 aircraft.

In the nearest future, Air Samarkand plans to launch regular and charter flights from Samarkand to Southeast Asia, Türkiye, China and the Middle East.

MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667939

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search