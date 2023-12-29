Under The Sponsorship Of Kapital Bank, An Engineering And Entrepreneurship Conference Was Organized

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The conference, titled "Open-Source Entrepreneurship Conference," sponsored by Kapital Bank, aimed to bring together artificial intelligence and open-source technology professionals, individuals interested in the subject, technology enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs.

Organized by the "GOUP" Volunteers Community, the event gathered over 150 participants who engaged in comprehensive discussions and presentations on artificial intelligence, open-source technologies, and entrepreneurship. The conference featured panel discussions and individual speeches in the fields of engineering and entrepreneurship, with 35 speakers taking part.

The enthusiasm of the participants and the willingness of experts to share their experiences indicate a growing interest among young people in our country in entrepreneurship, as well as in artificial intelligence and open-source technologies. Such events provide unique opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and the development of new ideas within the IT sector.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 39 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please refer to website, 196 Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank installment card visit .