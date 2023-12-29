Under The Sponsorship Of Kapital Bank, An Engineering And Entrepreneurship Conference Was Organized

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The conference, titled "Open-Source Entrepreneurship
Conference," sponsored by Kapital Bank, aimed to bring together
artificial intelligence and open-source technology professionals,
individuals interested in the subject, technology enthusiasts, and
entrepreneurs.
Organized by the "GOUP" Volunteers Community, the event gathered
over 150 participants who engaged in comprehensive discussions and
presentations on artificial intelligence, open-source technologies,
and entrepreneurship. The conference featured panel discussions and
individual speeches in the fields of engineering and
entrepreneurship, with 35 speakers taking part.
The enthusiasm of the participants and the willingness of
experts to share their experiences indicate a growing interest
among young people in our country in entrepreneurship, as well as
in artificial intelligence and open-source technologies. Such
events provide unique opportunities for networking, knowledge
sharing, and the development of new ideas within the IT sector.
