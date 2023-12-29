Azerbaijan Expands Composition Of Commission On Cooperation With NATO - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have
been made to the decree“On some issues regarding the composition
of the commission on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan
and NATO”, Trend reports.
This issue is reflected in the corresponding decree signed by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the decree, after the paragraph“Head of the State
Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan” new paragraphs were
added:
1. Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan
2. Head of the State Service for Special Communications and
Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
