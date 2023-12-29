               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Expands Composition Of Commission On Cooperation With NATO - Decree


12/29/2023 5:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have been made to the decree“On some issues regarding the composition of the commission on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO”, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the corresponding decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, after the paragraph“Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan” new paragraphs were added:

1. Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

2. Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667936

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search