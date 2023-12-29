OSCE Representative Thanks Azerbaijan For Warm Welcome, Making Mission's Work Possible

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. We are very
pleased with our stay in Baku and take this opportunity to thank
the representatives of the Azerbaijani government for the fact that
we were very well received and created conditions for the mission's
activity, head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and
Human Rights (ODIHR) election observation mission Eoghan Murphy
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the
mission in connection with the extraordinary presidential election
to be held in Azerbaijan.
He noted that the mission is being conducted at the invitation
of the Azerbaijani government.
"We will have a press conference and issue a statement the day
following the election, on February 8. Finally, a few months after
the election processes are completed, we will produce a final
report with pertinent recommendations," Murphy added.
To note, an extraordinary presidential election will be held in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
