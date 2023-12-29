               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
OSCE Representative Thanks Azerbaijan For Warm Welcome, Making Mission's Work Possible


12/29/2023 5:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. We are very pleased with our stay in Baku and take this opportunity to thank the representatives of the Azerbaijani government for the fact that we were very well received and created conditions for the mission's activity, head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) election observation mission Eoghan Murphy said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the mission in connection with the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the mission is being conducted at the invitation of the Azerbaijani government.

"We will have a press conference and issue a statement the day following the election, on February 8. Finally, a few months after the election processes are completed, we will produce a final report with pertinent recommendations," Murphy added.

To note, an extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667935

