Azerbaijan Amends Composition Of Established Working Group In National Security Policy


12/29/2023 5:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have been made to the decree "On Establishment of the Working Group in the field of National Security Policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

This is reflected in the relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, new paragraphs were added after the paragraph "Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan":

1. Deputy Head of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

2. Deputy Head of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The paragraph "Deputy Head of the Special State Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was edited and given as "Deputy Head of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

