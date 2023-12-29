Azerbaijan Amends Composition Of Established Working Group In National Security Policy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Amendments have
been made to the decree "On Establishment of the Working Group in
the field of National Security Policy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
This is reflected in the relevant decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
According to the decree, new paragraphs were added after the
paragraph "Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan":
1. Deputy Head of the Security Service of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan
2. Deputy Head of the State Service of Special Communication and
Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The paragraph "Deputy Head of the Special State Guard Service of
the Republic of Azerbaijan" was edited and given as "Deputy Head of
the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects of the
Republic of Azerbaijan".
