Azerbaijan Amends List Of Officials Authorized To Prepare Protocols In Courts


12/29/2023 5:16:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Changes have been made to the "List of officials authorized to draw up a protocol on cases of administrative offenses considered by district (city) courts" in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the relevant decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In paragraph 55-2.4, the words "Special State Guard of the Republic" were replaced with the words "security of the President of the Republic".

The relevant paragraph before the change reads:

"On behalf of the Special State Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan that has revealed an administrative violation - the head of the Service, his deputies, heads (chiefs) of relevant structures of the Service Apparatus, commanders of military units of the Service".

Paragraphs 55-2.8 and 55-2.9 were added to the document:

"55-2.8. On behalf of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has revealed an administrative violation - the head of the Service, his deputies, heads (chiefs) of relevant structures of the Service's Apparatus";

"55-2.9. on behalf of the State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects of the Azerbaijan Republic, which has revealed an administrative violation - head of the Agency, his deputies, heads (chiefs) of relevant structures of the Apparatus of the Agency".

In part 65-1 of the document, the words "State Protection" are replaced by the words "Communication and Information Security of the State", and the words "Department of Courier Communication" are replaced by the words "Relevant structures of the Service Apparatus".

