Azerbaijan Amends List Of Officials Authorized To Prepare Protocols In Courts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Changes have
been made to the "List of officials authorized to draw up a
protocol on cases of administrative offenses considered by district
(city) courts" in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the relevant decree signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
In paragraph 55-2.4, the words "Special State Guard of the
Republic" were replaced with the words "security of the President
of the Republic".
The relevant paragraph before the change reads:
"On behalf of the Special State Guard Service of the Republic of
Azerbaijan that has revealed an administrative violation - the head
of the Service, his deputies, heads (chiefs) of relevant structures
of the Service Apparatus, commanders of military units of the
Service".
Paragraphs 55-2.8 and 55-2.9 were added to the document:
"55-2.8. On behalf of the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, which has revealed an administrative violation - the
head of the Service, his deputies, heads (chiefs) of relevant
structures of the Service's Apparatus";
"55-2.9. on behalf of the State Agency for Protection of
Strategic Objects of the Azerbaijan Republic, which has revealed an
administrative violation - head of the Agency, his deputies, heads
(chiefs) of relevant structures of the Apparatus of the
Agency".
In part 65-1 of the document, the words "State Protection" are
replaced by the words "Communication and Information Security of
the State", and the words "Department of Courier Communication" are
replaced by the words "Relevant structures of the Service
Apparatus".
