AS Infortar: Reporting Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During 2024, AS infortar plans to disclose its financial results according to the following schedule:
| 26 February
| Unaudited 12-months interim report
| 6 May
| Unaudited 3-months interim report
| 5 August
| Unaudited 6-months interim report
| 4 November
| Unaudited 9-months interim report
After their release through the stock exchange information system all announcements are available on the Infortar website .
Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.
Kadri Laanvee
Head of Investor Relations of AS Infortar
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +372 5156662
MENAFN29122023004107003653ID1107667927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.