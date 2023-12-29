AS Infortar: Reporting Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During 2024, AS infortar plans to disclose its financial results according to the following schedule:



26 February Unaudited 12-months interim report 6 May Unaudited 3-months interim report 5 August Unaudited 6-months interim report 4 November Unaudited 9-months interim report





After their release through the stock exchange information system all announcements are available on the Infortar website .

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Head of Investor Relations of AS Infortar

E-mail: ...

Telephone: +372 5156662