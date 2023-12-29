Defense Forces Destroy 27 Shahed Attack Drones And 87 Cruise Missiles - Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 27 enemy Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegra by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to him, the enemy launched a massive missil attack on Ukraine at night. Critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities were attacked. There are dead and injured.

At first, the invaders traditionally attacked with Shahed drones from the north and southeast, with further movement in the western direction. A total of 36 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were spotted, Zaluzhnyi noted.

Around 3:00, the enemy launched strategic aviation - Tu-95MS bombers. In total, 18 aircraft reached the launch line around 6:00 and launched at least 90 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched cruise missiles.

From the Kursk region, at about 5:00, the Russians used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers to launch eight X-22/X-32 cruise missiles in the direction of the northern and central regions.

At the same time, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. In total, they fired at least 14 missiles flying along the ballistic trajectory - S-300/S-400/Iskander-M from the temporarily occupied Crimea, Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

At 6:30 a.m., five MiG-31K fighter jets took off and launched five X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

The Russians also used four X-31P and one X-59 anti-aircraft missiles from Su-35 tactical aircraft.

According to preliminary results, last night, Russian troops used 158 air attack weapons against Ukraine: missiles of various types and strike UAVs.

The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 27 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces and means hit more than 30 air targets over Kyiv.