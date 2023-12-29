Zelensky Reacted To Massive Shelling: We Will Definitely Respond To Terrorists' Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with almost all the air weapons it has in its arsenal.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A maternity hospital, educational institutions, a shopping center, high-rise buildings and private houses, a commercial warehouse, a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and our other cities," Zelensky said.

He said that today Russia fired at the territory of Ukraine with almost everything it has in its arsenal: Kinzhal missiles, S-300, cruise missiles, and UAVs. In addition, according to Zelensky, strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505.

"Approximately 110 missiles were fired, most of them were shot down. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded as a result of the shelling. All services are working in an enhanced mode and provide necessary assistance to people," the President added.

Defense Forces destroy 27 Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi

The Head of State expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"We will definitely respond to the terrorists' attacks. And we will fight to guarantee the security of our country, every city, and all our people. Russian terror must lose - and that's exactly what will happen," Zelensky summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the target of Russia's massive air strike on Ukraine on December 29 was social and critical infrastructure.