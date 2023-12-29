Azerbaijan Exempts Medical Institutions From Tax

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Tax relief for medical institutions will be applied, Azernews reports. This is stated in the
information released by the State Tax Service.
It was reported that the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree on the implementation of
the law dated December 5, 2023, On Amendments to the Tax Code and
the regulation of several issues arising from it.
"As in previous years, the main target directions of the changes
made in the Tax Code this time are optimisation of the tax burden
of entrepreneurial activity subjects, promotion of entrepreneurial
activity, reduction of the tax burden of the population with social
tax concessions, and improvement of measures to combat the shadow
economy.
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy presents the
changes and their justification to the attention of the public in
part.
One of the important changes in the direction of reducing the
tax burden of business and promoting entrepreneurship is related to
the introduction of tax relief for medical institutions. For
transparency of operations in the field of healthcare and
optimisation of the tax burden, VAT concessions were given to
medical institutions and persons engaged in private medical
practice.
According to the latest changes in the legislation, 50 percent
of the turnover of healthcare institutions and individuals engaged
in private medical practice during the reporting period, formed
based on cashless payments made through POS terminals for medical
services provided to the population, will be taxed for 3 years from
January 1, 2024. It is intended to be deducted from the total
turnover. At the same time, when calculating the state budget, the
income obtained from the reduction of the VAT amount is exempt from
income and profit taxes.
This change, which envisages significant tax relief for medical
institutions, will have a positive effect on increasing
transparency in that sector as well as stimulating non-cash
payments."
