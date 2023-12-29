Tragic Discovery: 6-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered In Mardan, Investigation Launched

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a distressing incident within the jurisdiction of Hoti police station in Mardan, the lifeless body of a six-year-old girl, Arman, was discovered in an empty plot near her residence. The incident unfolded when the child's father, Qasim Iqbal, reported her missing after she failed to return home from an evening play session.

Qasim Iqbal, residing in Sangar Baba Muliano Kaly, shared the devastating details with the police, expressing his shock and grief over the tragic loss of his daughter. The family, engaged in a frantic search, ultimately found Arman's lifeless body in a plot behind their house.

Also Read: Empowering Change: Orakzai Breaks Barriers with First Woman Candidate

The grief-stricken father emphasized having no known enmity with anyone, prompting the Hoti police station to register a case against unknown suspects involved in the heinous crime. The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the heart-wrenching incident.

The police, upon discovering blue marks on the girl's neck, promptly arranged for a post-mortem examination at the hospital. To delve deeper into the matter, DNA samples have been collected and sent to the forensic laboratory. Authorities await the forensic report, anticipating it to provide crucial insights into the details of the violence inflicted upon the young victim.