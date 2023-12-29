Major Events In Egypt '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



Sept. 1: The joint Egyptian-US military drill, "the Bight Star 2023," kicks off with participation of more than 8,000 troops from 19 States.

Sept. 3: The Italian oil company, ENI, plans new enterprises in Egypt, worth USD 7.7 billion, in the next four years.

Sept. 9: Finance Minister Mohammad Mait declares payment of USD 52 billion worth of due tranches and interests of financial allocations.

Sept. 10: The central statistical apparatus declares that the benchmark inflation index rose by 1.6 percent on monthly basis and 29.7 percent on annual basis.

Sept. 12: Egypt sets up an air bridge to transport aid to victims of the storm "Daniel," also known as Cyclone Daniel, that whipped East Libya.

Sept. 12: Egypt launches an electronic platform for "environmental and climatic investments."

Sept. 12: Egypt declares three days of mourning for victims of the fiery earthquake that happened in Morocco and the cyclone that left heavy losses in Libya.

Sept. 13: Egypt bans swimming in Dahab beach waters after a shark attacked seriously injured swimming Egyptian woman whose mutilated arm had to be amputated later.

Sept. 13: President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi orders preparing the aircraft carrier, Mistral, to treat the cyclone victims in Libya.

Sept. 13: Egypt receives corpses of 87 Egyptians who perished during the deadly cyclone in Libya.

Sept. 14: Suez Canal Economic Zone posts total proceeds amounting to 6.065 billion pounds (USD 196.3 million) compared to 3.4 billion pounds (USD 113 million) the previous year.

Sept. 16: The Egyptian squash player Ali Faraj wins QTerminals Qatar classic 2023 championship.

Sept. 16: President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declares a package of measures to cut citizens' living costs, increase payments, trim taxes and double extra payments for the civil servants.

Sept 19: Egypt declares discovering a temple dedicated to the "goddess" Aphrodite in the sea submerged ancient city of Thonis-Heracleion.

Sept. 20: Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli witnesses launch of USD 1.06 billion tires manufacturing plant in the industrial zone Al-Sekhna.

Sept. 24: Egypt declares conclusion of fruitless talks with Sudan and Ethiopia on Al-Nahda dam.

Oct. 1: Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi declares spending USD 323 billion for infrastructural projects.

Oct 2: The incumbent president Abdelfattah Al-Sisi declares his nomination for the presidency in the elections due in December.

Oct. 4: The central bank declares its hard currency reserves grew by USD 42 million to reach USD 34.9 billion in September.

Oct. 4: The Egyptian Consul to the State of Kuwait, Heba Zaki, declares issuing a new visa for Kuwaitis valid for maximum five years, allowing residency valid for three consecutive months in Egypt.

Oct. 4: Egypt signs a tentative agreement with Maersk's subsidiary, C2X, to build a green methanol plant at a cost estimated at USD three billion in the first phase.

Oct. 8: A policeman opens fire indiscriminately at Israeli tourists in Alexandria killing two Israelis and one Egyptian.

Oct. 9: The World Health Organization (WHO) declares that Egypt has become the first country to achieve the "gold tier" status for eliminating the virus, hepatitis C.

Oct. 17: Egypt and China ink a number of framework agreements and MoUs to launch industrial and energy projects in the economic zone of the Suez Canal with projected investments worth USD 14.7 billion.

Oct. 18: Egypt declares three days of public mourning for victims of the deadly bombardment on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza.

Oct. 22; The Egyptian Red Crescent sends a second batch of relief supplies to Gaza.

Oct. 24: Egypt and Russia discuss procedures for Egypt's accession into the Bricks, effective January 1.

Oct. 28: Executive President of the Egyptian Red Crescent declares 84 truckloads of humanitarian supplies had been sent to Gaza.

Oct. 31: Egypt and the International Energy Agency ink a joint task program for boosting Cairo's efforts toward a low-carbon economy and renewable energy production.

Nov 1: Egyptian medics boarding ambulance vehicles enter Gaza to evacuate the injured.

Nov. 3: The tomb of a royal Pharaonic scribe Djehuti-imhat dating back to the first millennium B.C is unearthed in Abusir, Giza

Nov. 6: The Egyptian Red Crescent Society declares aid mostly food and medical supplies provided by Egypt and other countries for Gaza reached 9,000 tons.

Nov. 12: The Egyptian padel players George Wakim and Yousef Hosam win the first Arab padel tournament held in Qatar.

Nov. 12: The Egyptian Quran reciter, Mohammad Saad Abdelqawi, wins the international branch of Sheikh Jassem Mohammad Noble Quran Competition, held in Doha, Qatar.

Nov. 13: The Egyptian Government reveals a plan to build a car manufacturing plant at a cost fetching USD 240 million as part of a strategy to nationalize the auto fabrication industry.

Nov 14: Egyptair signs a deal with Airbus to buy ten A350-900 aircraft.

Nov. 15: Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Abdelghaffar affirms readiness to host and treat the injured from Gaza no matter how many they may be.

Nov. 18: Egypt sends its first convoy of humanitarian aid for Gaza on 190 trucks boarding 2,510 tons of supplies.

Nov 20: Ministry of Health declares hosting 28 premature babies from Gaza via Rafah crossing.

Nov 24: A senior security source declares first day of a humanitarian truce for Gaza has been respected with release of prisoners from the two sides.

Nov. 24: Egypt declares that 24 prisoners set free from Gaza has arrived in the Egyptian side of Rafah pending transfer to the Israeli side.

Nov. 29: The Egyptian side has received the sixth batch of the swapped prisoners between Hamas and the occupation Israeli entity.

Nov. 30: The head of the Suez Canal authority, Osama Rabie, declares proceeds from the canal operations in November rose by 20.3 percent reaching USD 845.7 million vis a vis USD 710 million the same month in the past year.

Dec. 1: Egyptian embassies abroad begin receiving voters for the 2024 presidential elections.

Dec. 4: The Egyptian space agency launched satellite (EgyptSat2) from China for sustainable development objectives.

Dec. 10: Thousands of Egyptians gather in long queues outside polling stations to cast their ballots in three days of elections.

Dec. 18: The election commission declares the incumbent president Abdelfattah Al-Sisi has won a new term in office, garnering 89.6 votes in the nationwide polling process.

Dec. 20: Prime Minister Dr. Mustafa Madbouli says his country reaps USD 5.6 billion in full and partial withdrawals from 14 companies.

Dec. 20: Egypt signs a framework accord with the Saudi company Aqua Power for launching green hydrogen project in the economic zone of the Suez Canal at a total value above USD four billion. (end)

kt









MENAFN29122023000071011013ID1107667899