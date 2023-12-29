Major Events In Palestine '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) --



Jan 2: Health ministry said two people were killed and six others injured, after Israeli forces broke into Kafr Dan village in Jenin, north of the West Bank.

Jan 3: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque, while Israeli forces also aided hundreds of settlers to break into the mosque.

Jan 3: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ordered Palestine's mission in New York to demand the UN Security Council (UNSC) to condemn and end the Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jan 3: A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli forces, after they broke into a camp in Bethlehem.

Jan 5: Palestinian prisoner Karim Younes was released from Israeli prison after spending 40 years.

Jan 5: Health ministry said that a Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli forces, after they broke into a camp east of Naples.

Jan 9: Head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) Nasser Abu Bakr called for bringing to justice Israeli soldiers who are responsible of over 900 attacks on Palestinian journalists last year.

Jan 11: Health ministry said one Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces in Al-Khalil town in the West Bank, raising the number of deaths to six since the beginning of 2023.

Jan 11: POWs committee of the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces organized a protest in front of the UN headquarters in Gaza, on the Israeli policy against Palestinian prisoners.

Jan 12: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces and another injured south of Jenin, raising the number of deaths to four.

Jan 12: Health ministry said that seven Palestinians were injured, among them two journalists, after getting shot by Israeli forces in Naples.

Jan 12: Health ministry said that a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces, after they broke into a camp, north Jerusalem.

Jan 12: Health ministry said that a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces, after they broke into Qabatiya city, south of Jenin.

Jan 14: Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin.

Jan 15: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in east Jerusalem.

Jan 16: Israeli forces broke into several areas in the West Bank, injuring two Palestinians and arresting others.

Jan 16: A Palestinian child was shot dead by Israeli forces, after they broke into a camp in south Bethlehem.

Jan 19: Palestinian POW Maher Younes was released from Israeli prison after spending 40 years.

Jan 19: Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces, while three others were injured in Jenin.

Jan 21: A Palestinian was shot dead by an Israeli settler, northwest Ramallah, the West Bank.

Jan 21: Brussels region government approved establishing developmental projects in Palestine.

Jan 23: Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Khan Al-Ahmar Bedouin village. East Jerusalem, as a protest against Israel's decision to expel bedouin families from the village.

Jan 25: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in northeast Jerusalem.

Jan 25: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces near a settlement in the West Bank.

Jan 26: Health ministry said the death toll of Israel's attack on Jenin city and its camp rose to nine and 20 injuries.

Jan 26: Health ministry announced that four Palestinians were killed and others were severely injured during an Israeli attack on Jenin Camp, north West Bank.

Jan 26: A Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli forces, north Jerusalem.

Jan 27: At least five Palestinians were injured after they were shot by Israeli forces and a settler, south Naples in the West Bank.

Jan 27: Seven Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting incident in a settlement, north Jerusalem.

Jan 28: Two Israeli settlers were injured in a shooting incident near a settlement north of Jerusalem.

Jan 29: A Palestinian succumbed to his injuries, after Israelis broke into Jenin Camp, where they also killed nine others.

Jan 30: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in Al-Khalil town, the West Bank.

Feb 2: The Palestinian POW Club said Israeli forces arrested 29 Palestinians in the West Bank. Israel also launched military attacks on several locations in Gaza Strip, causing material damage without casualties. Moreover, three settlers broke into a church in old Jerusalem, breaking and destroying its contents, while also attempting to burn it down.

Feb 3: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces near a military checkpoint, south Naples, the West Bank.

Feb 4: Health ministry announced that six Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces broke into Aqbat Jabr camp.

Feb 6: At least five Palestinians were killed and three others injured by Israeli forces, after they broke into Aqbat Jabr camp.

Feb 7: Israeli forces arrested 30 Palestinians in the West Bank, while another Palestinian was shot dead in a separate incident, after Israeli forces broke into Askar Camp, in Naples, the West Bank.

Feb 8: Health ministry said two Palestinians were injured during an Israeli attack on Balata Camp, east Naples.

Feb 10: The Palestinian POW Club said a Palestinian passed away, south of the West Bank due to medical negligence.

Feb 11: A Palestinian was shot dead by an Israeli settler, north of the West Bank.

Feb 12: Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki announced establishing a joint voluntary financing plan under the Arab League, to support small to medium enterprises, with the aim of easing the suffering of Palestinians in Jerusalem in the light of Israeli policies.

Feb 12: At least three Palestinians were injured after an Israeli attack on Jenin and its camp, while a Palestinian child was shot dead during the attack.

Feb 13: Israeli forces broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque and arrested a Palestinian youth, claiming he was part of a stabbing incident in old Jerusalem. Moreover, Israel launched military operations against several location in Gaza.

Feb 14: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces, south of the West Bank, while another was killed in Far'a Camp, north of the West Bank.

Feb 17: At least two Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces during protests against Israel's violations against Palestinians in eastern Gaza Strip.

Feb 20: A Palestinian was killed during an Israeli attack on Balata Camp , east Naples.

Feb 21: Israel arrested 25 Palestinians in the West Bank.

Feb 22: At least 20 Palestinians were injured during an Israeli attack in Naples' old town.

Feb 23: At least four Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, while another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces as they broke into Jenin Camp. Also, A Palestinian elderly was shot dead by Israelis in Naples, raising the death toll to 11 in the West Bank.

Feb 24: At least two Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces during protests in eastern Gaza Strip, supporting the West Bank. Another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in Al-Arroub Camp, north Al-Khalil town (Hebron), the West Bank.

Feb 26: At least two Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting incident in south Naples, the West Bank.

Feb 27: An Israeli settler died after being injured in a shooting incident in the West Bank.

Feb 27: Palestinian authorities affirmed that they will work on adding Israeli settlers attacks against Palestinians in different towns in Naples to Israel's criminal file in international courts.

Feb 27: A Palestinian was killed and dozens injured during an Israeli attack on several towns in Naples.

Feb 28: Israeli military vehicles went several kilo meters inside the northeastern borders of Gaza Strip, destroying Palestinians' agricultural lands. (more)

