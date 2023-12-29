Major Events In Palestine '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



March 1: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas granted Kuwaiti Ambassador to Palestine Aziz Al-Dihani the Star of Jerusalem Medal, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.

March 1: A Palestinian was killed and four others were injured, while five were arrested by Israeli forces in Aqbat Jabr Camp in the West Bank.

March 1: Palestinians organized a protest in front of Beit Hanoun Crossing (Erez), north of Gaza Strip to support POWs who went on a strike in Israeli prisons for the 16th day in a row.

March 2: A Palestinian was killed and two others injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

March 3: A number of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank towns, protesting against settlement and the attacks of settlers against Palestinians in south Naples.

March 6: At least four Palestinians were injured and 13 others arrested in the West Bank.

March 7 : The death toll of the Israeli attack on Jenin Camp, north of the West Bank went up to six, with 26 others injured. Also, three Palestinians were shot dead by Israelis in Jenin. Moreover, the Palestinian POW Club said Israel is still keeping 29 female Palestinian POWs in Damon prison.

March 8: At least 2 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli attack on military checkpoints in eastern Gaza Strip.

March 8: Palestine Tomorrow Society for Community Development applauded the financial aid of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), that eased the suffering of 1,600 Palestinians with serious diseases.

March 9: At least four Palestinian fishermen were injured when Israeli forces opened fire at them in the Gaza sea. Also, four Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces, among them was a 14 year old boy in Jenin, north of the West Bank. Meanwhile, three Israelis were injured in a shooting incident carried out by a Palestinian man in Tel Aviv.

March 10: A Palestinian man passed away, after suffering injuries he had sustained earlier in north West Bank. Another Palestinian was shot dead by a settler, north West Bank.

March 12: At least three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near Naples city, north West Bank.

March 13: The oldest Palestinian POW in Israeli prisons finished his sentence of 17 years.

March 16: At least four Palestinians were killed and 23 others injured by Israeli forces in Jenin city, northern West Bank.

March 17: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces, central West Bank.

March 21: The Supreme Emergency Committee said leaders of the Captive National Movement started a hunger strike in Israeli prisons, as a starting point for the strike of over 2,000 POWs in the first day of Ramadan.

March 22: Israel isolated leaders of the Captive National Movement in prison, moving them to an unknown location. Meanwhile, Palestinian POWs decided to suspend their hunger strike plan as prisons management ended the punishment measures against them.

March 23: A Palestinian was shot dead, north of the West Bank.

March 25: At least two Israeli soldiers were injured in a shooting incident , south Naples, while the shooter was able to escape. Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli settlers broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque, supported by Israeli police, who forcibly evacuated the place from worshippers.

March 27: At least two Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces in Aqabat Jabr Camp in the West Bank.

March 28: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in Naples.

April 1: Israeli occupation forces killed a 24-year-old Palestinian in Al-Khalil (Hebron) city in the West Bank.

April 5: Israeli army bombarded several locations along the borders of the Gaza Strip, causing damage to properties.

April 5: The Israeli occupation force injured and arrested several Palestinians who were defending Al-Aqsa mosque during an Israeli incursion.

April 7: A shooting and hit-and-run incident in Tel Aviv caused the death of one individuals and injured five others. A shooting incident Ariha (Jericho) on the same day resulted in the death of two settlers and the injury of three others.

April 7: A Palestinian child was injured during Israeli teargas assaults on the Gaza Strip.

April 9: An employee strike occurred in facilities affiliated with UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The strike called for better pay and more employees rights.

April 10: Several Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces protecting a rally for Jewish settlers occurring in southern Nablus city.

April 25: Palestinian rights authority called for the release of Khder Adnan, a Palestinian prisoner whose health condition deteriorated after going on a long hunger strike in Israeli jails.

April 27: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced the evacuation of 180 nationals stranded in Sudan, which witnessed an armed conflict between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces.

May 2: Palestinian prisoner Khder Adnan, who was on an 86-day hunger strike, died in Israeli jails. The death caused Palestinians to go to rallies to protest the inhumane treatment of Adnan and other Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

May 8: The Palestinian public organizations' network warned that suspending the World Food Program (WFP) operations would affect thousands of Palestinian families.

May 8: The Israeli occupation authorities announced a tender to build new illegal settlements near the city of Nablus, north of the West Bank. The plan would affect historical sites in the Palestinian town of Sabsita.

May 8: Israeli occupation air force bombarded locations of the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

May 9: Thousands of Palestinians mourn the death of 13 Palestinians, which fell in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. The same day 12 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured in a fresh round of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

May 12: Israeli forces killed a military figure from the Islamic Jihad during an operation on the Gaza Strip.

May 13: A ceasefire came into effect after an Egyptian-brokered deal between the Islamic Jihad and the Israeli occupation forces.

May 14: Israeli forces reopened the land and sea crossings with the Gaza Strip to allow the entry of products and transport of injured after five days of aggression and bombardment.

May 18: Hundreds of settlers, under the protection of the Israeli police, barged in the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem a few hours after the so-called "flag" rally on the anniversary of the alleged Israeli day of "uniting Jerusalem". contrast, the Israeli occupation forces assaulted a Palestinian rally carrying Palestine's flag east of the Gaza Strip.

May 21: Itamar Ben-Gvir, the so-called Israeli Minister of National Security, carried out a provocative incursion into the Al-Aqsa mosque aided by scores of settlers.

May 22: Israeli prison authorities transferred Palestinian prisoner Waleed Dqah to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

June 12: Palestine U-23 football team topped the second group of the West Asia tournament, held in Iraq, beating their Syrian rival by 1-0.

June 19: The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the Israeli aggression on Jenin city left five people dead, 91 injured with 23 in critical condition.

June 21: The Israeli occupation government agreed during its meeting on building 1,000 settlement units on Palestinian land south of Nablus City.

July 3: The Palestinian Authority suspends all contacts with the Israeli occupation authorities and maintains ceasing security coordination with Tel Aviv.

July 3: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas renews his call upon the international community to provide urgent protection for the Palestinian people, penalize the occupation entity and condemn the terrorist aggression on Jenin and the adjacent camp.

July 4: The martyrs' toll in Jenin and the adjacent camp increases to ten in addition to 100 wounded among them in





