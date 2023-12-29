Major Events In Palestine '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



Aug. 10: Scores of Palestinians demonstrate at Karam Abu Salem crossing protesting the 16-year-old Israeli siege of Gaza Strip.

Aug. 23: The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, discloses an Israeli scheme to increase number of the Israeli settlers in the West Bank from 170,000 to one million by 2050.

Sept. 8: Israel reopens the Karam Abu Salem passageway for exports from Gaza.

Sept. 23: A new international campaign is launched to lift the 17-year-old Gaza blockade.

Oct. 1: Israeli settlers burst into Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection and attack worshippers.

Oct. 7: Martyrs' toll of clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, in the aftermath of "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, rises to six.

Oct. 7: The Israeli occupation's casualties in the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation rises to more than 200 deaths and 1,100 wounded.

Oct. 7: Martyrs' toll due to the Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 232 deaths and 1,697 injured.

Oct. 7: Up to 198 Palestinians perish and 1,610 suffer injuries in a series of ongoing Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Oct. 8: The martyrs' toll of the Israeli aggression on Gaza hits 370.

Oct 8: The death toll of the aggression waged by Israeli occupation forces and the settlers increases to 600.

Oct. 8: The victims' number of the continuing Israeli aggression on Gaza reaches 313.

Oct. 9: The Palestinian Health Ministry declares the Israeli aggression on the occupied territories claimed 704 martyrs.

Oct. 10: The UN refugee agency (UNRWA) declares that two staff died and 18 of its installations had been damaged since start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Oct. 10: Three Palestinians die in an Israeli air attack in the fourth day of the ongoing aggression on Gaza.

Oct. 11: Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki declares that Gaza is witnessing mass massacres.

Oct. 12: Number of the martyrs due to the Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 1,385.

Oct. 13: The UNRWA declares moving its operation headquarters from North to South Gaza.

Oct. 17: Number of the martyrs in Gaza rises to 3,000 in addition to 12,500 injured.

Oct. 18: The Palestinian Ministry of Health declares 3,300 Palestinians have been killed and 12,00 others have been wounded in the Israeli aggression.

Oct. 19: Israeli air strikes and bombardment on Gaza continue for the 13th day in a row.

Oct. 20: At least 16 Palestinian journalists die and many others have become missing due to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Oct. 21: The casualty toll resulting from the Israeli aggression on Gaza increases to 4,385 fatalities, along with 13,561 injuries.

Oct. 21: The UNRWA erects scores of tents at its headquarters' compound in Khan Youness in southern Gaza to shelter hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have fled Israeli bombardment.

Oct. 21: Rafah border crossing with Egypt opens to send necessities and medicines into the strip where one million Gazans have been displaced or have become homeless, much of the infrastructure has been devastated and the health system has collapsed.

Oct. 23: Hamas releases two old female Jewish settlers for humanitarian reasons.

Oct. 24: Casualty toll inflicted by the Israeli aggression rises to 5,791 mortalities and 16,297 injury cases.

Oct. 27: Israel launches fierce air, land and sea attacks on Gaza causing communications' outage.

Oct. 28: The Palestinian health ministry declares that Israel has committed massacres in Gaza amid communications' cut as medics have faced huge difficulties to perform their tasks.

Oct. 30: The martyrs' toll in Gaza climbs to 8,306 in addition to 21,000 injured since Israel launched its aggression on the strip.

Nov. 3: The total number of victims who have fallen in the Israeli aggression rises to 9,227 fatalities and 23,516 injuries.

Nov. 6: The occupation forces hit Al-Shifaa Hospital in North Gaza with a missile killing and wounding scores of people.

Nov. 6: The Palestinian prisoner, Majed Zaqoul, 32, dies in the Israeli Ofer prison. He is the fourth Palestinian prisoner to die behind the iron bars since start of "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation.

Nov. 8: Up to 241 Gazans perish in indiscriminate Israeli offensives on Gaza over the past 24 hours.

Nov. 9: Number of the martyrs in Gaza reaches 10,818 in addition to 296,605 wounded.

Nov 9: The Israeli occupation forces destroy 600 mosques and damage 136 others in their bombardment and attacks with heavy armor and weapons in the embattled Gaza.

Nov. 11: WHO declares recording more than 250 attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and the West Bank.

Nov. 13: Thirteen patients die at Al-Shifaa Hospital due to oxygen shortage and poor capabilities bringing whole number of such fatalities at the hospital to 20.

Nov. 15: Stormy weather aggravates the displaced Palestinians' hardships in Gaza.

Nov. 15: The UN Security Council adopts a draft resolution to enforce a truce and carve out humanitarian corridors for embattled Gaza and free the prisoners.

Nov. 18: The UNRWA declares number of the relocated Gazans who have taken shelter at its facilities hit 1.6 million.

Nov. 19: Thirteen premature babies have been evacuated from Al-Shifaa Hospital.

Nov. 21: Scores of Palestinians perish in continuing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Nov. 22: Up to 88 Palestinians perish in occupiers' attacks on buildings and residences in Gaza.

Nov. 23: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas re-affirms his categorical rejection of relocating the Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, stressing that Gaza is an inseparable part of the State of Palestine.

Nov. 23: Hamas movement pledges to muzzle its guns throughout the four-day truce.

Nov. 24: The Israeli occupation authorities release the first batch of Palestinian prisoners; 39 ones, including 15 children and 24 women.

Nov. 24: The occupation troops storm "Al-Indonesi Hospital" in North Gaza, kill a wounded woman in cold blood and detain six people.

Nov. 26: The occupiers free the second batch of Palestinian prisoners, 39 women and children.

Nov. 28: The occupation authorities release the fifth tranche of the Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and teenagers.

Nov. 30: The occupation authorities free the sixth tranche of Palestinian prisoners.

Nov 30: The Israeli occupation authorities call back the Israeli ambassador to Spain in reprisal to a statement by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez demanding that the occupation heeds the international humanitarian laws in Gaza.

Dec. 1: The health authorities in Gaza declare that the number of martyrs who had fallen since end of the truce has reached 109.

Dec. 6: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges anew the US administration to pressure the Israeli occupation government cease the aggression on the Palestinian people.

Dec. 10: The Israeli occupation forces commit 21 massacres wiping out whole families and hitting Kamal Adwan hospital, killing two patients and wounding scores of people inside the premises.

Dec. 10: The prisoners affairs authority and Palestinian Prisoner's Club reveal that the occupation authorities have been holding 142 female prisoners from Gaza in its prisons.

Dec. 11: Full strike in the Palestinian territories amid campaigns abroad calling on the government to pressure Israel halt the aggression on Gaza.

Dec. 15: The press office of the local administration in Gaza says the occupation forces have killed 89 journalists, detained eight and wounded a number of the media personnel since October 7.

Dec. 15: Al-Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu-Daqqa, 45, dies and his colleague Wael Al-Dadouh suffers injuries in an attack by an Israeli drone on a school housing displaced Gazans in Khan Youness in southern Gaza. Dahdouh was wounded and survived the attack had lost his family in a previous Israeli attack.

Dec. 24: More than 70 Palestinians perish in Israeli attacks on Al-Maghazi cam





MENAFN29122023000071011013ID1107667896