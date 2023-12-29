Major Events In Algeria '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- There were many major events in Algeria during 2023, covering several domains and coming as follows:



Jan 3: Algerian army neutralized 39 "terrorists" during military operations to protect the country's security and stability.

Jan 8: Court sentenced former minister of culture Khalida Toumi to four years in prison for corruption charges.

Feb 10: Algeria provided humanitarian aid worth USD 45 million to Syria and Turkey, to ease the suffering of the earthquake victims.

Jan 13: Minister of energy Mohamed Arkab said his country is planning an investment program in fuels worth USD 40 billions. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ayman bin Abdulrahman inaugurated the 7th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2022).

Jan 15: Algerian foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra and secretary general of Fatah's Central Committee Jibril Rajoub discussed implementing the "Algeria declaration" on unifying Palestinian factions.

Jan 26: Algeria's foreign ministry announced re-opening its embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Jan 26: Speaker of the People's National Assembly Ibrahim Boughali inaugurated the 48th meeting of the executive committee of the union of councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member-states.

Jan 29: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune inaugurated the 17th meeting of the conference of the union of councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member-states.

Feb 16: The executive council of the African Union (AU) elected Lady Justice Bensaoula Chafika as judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Right for a second six-year term.

Feb 18: Algeria renewed support to Africa's right of increasing representation in the UN Security Council (UNSC) in the non-permanent seats category.

Feb 19: Algeria announced a USD one billion worth of financial support for developmental projects in African countries.

Feb 20: Foreign ministry denied suspending tourism entry permits for French nationals, calling such reports "hostile lies".

Feb 25: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune re-opened his country's embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, after closing for security reasons.

Feb 25: Algerian authorities announced that ten people died and 25 others injured, when a bus fell into a ravine in Tikjda, eastern Algiers.

Feb 26: A high level international meeting to discuss an effective and sustainable strategy to fight terrorism in the Sahel area kicked off in Algeria.

March 6: Algerian authorities have arrested former minister of communication Jamal Kawan over corruption allegations.

March 7: At least eight people were injured in a crash between a truck and a train in southern Algiers, also causing material damage.

March 13: Health minister Abdelhak Saihi affirmed efforts for a successful 58th session of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health, through agreeing on the agenda topics.

March 16: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed Ahmed Attaf as foreign minister.

March 28: Algerian parliament launched the Algerian-Kuwaiti parliamentary friendship group to enhance cooperation in the legislative field.

April 2: Algeria announced the reduction of its oil output by 48,000 barrels per day by the end of 2023 in coordination with OPEC members.

April 5: Algeria said it retrieved a rare Islamic manuscript dating back to 1659 confiscated by a French colonizer.

April 10: Algeria's international medication committee in Mali offers proposals to reach peace and reconciliation in Mali.

April 24: Algeria announced an operation to evacuate members of the Algerian embassy in Khartoum as the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese army fighting intensified.

April 29: Algerian customs foiled an attempt to smuggle 996 historic artifacts.

May 1: An urgent meeting for the Arab Health Ministers began in Algiers to discuss the health situation in Sudan.

May 6: Algerian authorities announced the discovery of a pre-historic site in the town of Gouraya, east of Algiers.

May 11: Algerian Defense Ministry arrested four suspected terrorists and announced the death of a soldier during an operation in southwest Algeria.

May 22: A symposium, marking 75 years of the Palestinian Nakba "catastrophe" day began in Algiers with the participation of Algerian and Palestinian officials.

May 25: The Interior Ministry announced deaths and injuries due to the floods that hit eastern Algeria.

May 28: The Algerian government announced over USD 73 million in support to those affected by the weather and floods in the country.

June 6: Algeria announced the discovery of 1,140 historic coins dating back to the first century A.D. in a site east of the country.

June 6: Algeria was chosen as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for two years starting on January first, 2024.

June 20: Algeria condemned the storming of its embassy in Khartoum, deeming that as a violation of international laws and norms.

July 3: Algeria declares that 50 Algerians died during the pilgrimage at the holy sites.

July 7: Algeria grants USD 30 million to the Palestinian Authority.

July 18: Algeria and China ink in Beijing 19 memoranda of understanding for cooperation in various sectors.

July 19: Up to 34 people perish in an accident involving a passenger bus and a fuel tanker.

July 21: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declares that China will invest USD 36 billion in various sectors in the country.

July 24: The Algerian Foreign Ministry summons the Danish ambassador and lodges with him a complaint in retaliation for recurring incidents of Quran burning and desecration in Denmark.

July 24: Wild fires in eastern Algeria claims 24 lives.

Aug. 14: President Abdelmadjid Tebboune signs endorsing an agreement regarding establishment of the supreme Algeria-Saudi Coordination Council.

Sept. 9: Algeria declares resuming air flights to Morocco to aid the nation in the aftermath of a fierce and deadly quake.

Oct. 1: Algeria declares that Niger has accepted its mediation to resolve an internal political crisis after ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Oct. 4: Algeria and Tunisia sign 26 accords to boost cooperation in the energy, industry, trade, transport, tourism, investment, culture, digital, housing and youth fields.

Oct. 5: Algeria takes precautionary measures at the border exits against possible spillover of insects linked to epidemics after cimex was detected on a wide scale in some European cities.

Oct. 10: Algeria declares a plan to host a forum for gas exporting countries by March 2024.

Oct. 22: Algeria reveals discovery of an ancient inscription in Batna, East Algeria, dating back to 4,000-5,000 years before AD.

Oct 23: Algeria and a German company sign an agreement for cooperation and development of the renewable and green hydrogen sectors, at a value of USD 12 million.

Dec. 12: Algeria resumes flights with Spain after a hiatus of a year and half caused by strains in bilateral relations.

Dec. 20: Algerian authorities declare that a goalkeeper and his assistant die and 13 football player suffer injuries in a bus accident in the west region of Tiaret.

Dec. 22: The petroleum exporting company, Sonatrach, allocates USD 50 billion to upgrade capacities particularly in downstream operations between 2024 and 2028. (end)

