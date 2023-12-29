Major Events In Tunisia '23:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Tunisia witnessed many events in 2023, covering many fields. The following are key events throughout the year:



Jan 21: Foreign minister Othman Jerandi affirmed his country's commitment to protect refugees and asylum seekers, calling for serious measures to resolve their issues.

Jan 27: The Tunisian General Labor Union, the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights launched the "national rescue" initiative to resolve Tunisia's political and economic crisis.

March 1: The 40th session of the Arab Interior Ministers' Council kicked off, with the aim of developing security work in the Arab World especially in fighting cyber crimes and terrorism.

March 2: Tunisia denied reports on forced deportation of Kalahari Desert immigrants.

March 3: Tunisia and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation signed three agreements worth USD 277 million to finance projects related to electricity, gas and chemicals.

March 13: MP Ibrahim Bouderbala was elected as Speaker of the Tunisian parliament.

March 17: Interior minister Tawfiq Sharaf Al-Din announced submitting his resignation due to family issues, however, he had faced European criticism over human rights violations in Tunisia.

April 27: Tunisia and the EU discussed in a meeting ways to counter illegal immigration and smuggling on both sides of the Mediterranean.

May 10: Clashes in southeastern Tunisia resulted in the death of four individuals. The incident occurred during a visit by thousands of Jews to a temple.

June 5: The GCC and Tunisia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster cooperation.

June 8: A helicopter crash on the northern coast of Tunisia resulted in the death of four military personnel.

June 12: The 23rd Arab Radio and television festival began in Tunisia with the participation of prominent Arab media figures.

July 13: Tunisian tennis champion Ons Jabeur qualifies to the Wimbledon tournament finals for the second consecutive team after beating the Belarussian peer, Aryna Siarhiejeuna Sabalenka, the second top at the global level.

July 16: Tunisia and the European Union sign a memorandum of understanding setting foundations for full partnerships in the economic, energy and immigration fields.

July 19: Tunisia and the African Development Bank ink a deal according to which the WB would aid the North African nation with USD 87 million.

July 20: Tunisia and Saudi Arabia sign a deal according to which Riyadh would lend Tunis USD 400 million and grant it USD 100 million.

Sept 9: President Kais Saied orders dispatch of urgent aid to Morocco in aftermath of a fiery quake that jolted the nation. (end)

kt









