Major Events In Iraq '23:

May 4: Iraq and Jordan agreed on renewing a contract to export 10,000 barrels of oil per day from Iraq to the latter party.

May 6: Iraq called for an international intervention to save the Tigris-Euphrates river system heavily affected by drought in recent years.

May 8: Iraq announced the resumption of oil production in Al-Qiyarah refinery in Nineveh province at a capacity of 33,000 barrels per day.

May 9: Iraq announced the retrieval of 6,000 artifacts from the UK, the second largest operation of its kind in Iraqi history.

May 10: Iraq and Iran signed a MoU in oil production and petrochemical industries.

May 12: Iraq announced the addition of 10 billion barrels of oil reserve and eight trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

May 12: The Iraqi government announced it would resume oil production to Turkiye through Ceyhan terminal.

May 26: Iraq condemned the attack on its embassy in the Swiss capital Bern, deeming it as unprecedented.

May 27: The Iraqi government said that the road to development conference, hosted in Baghdad, resulted in the formation of a technical committee to realize the goals of the event.

May 27: The Iraqi Ministry of Oil launched the road to development project with the participation GCC countries.

June 20: Iraq won the Baghdad-hosted U-23 West Asia football tournament after beating Iran in a penalty shootout.

June 26: Kurdistan health authorities revealed that five death occurred due to Cholera infection in the Iraq Kurdistan region.

July 1: The Iraqi Oil Ministry declares exporting more than 100 million barrels of crude oil with proceeds amounting to USD 7.1 billion.

July 20: The government of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq declares suspending its diplomats' mission in Sweden after a copy of the Quran is torched in the European country. During the same day, the Iraqi Government in Baghdad calls back its charge d'affaires in Stockholm and has asked the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave the country amid a recurrence of such incidents in Sweden.

July 21: Iraq signs an accord with Lebanon to supply the latter with fuel crude oils.

July 27: Iraq declares detention of a chief of the notorious group "Daesh." The man was accused of partaking in "camp Speicher massacres," when the militants executed nearly 2,000 military cadets after seizing Tikrit city.

July 29: Iraq declares complete power outage after a fire guts a relation power plant in Basra Governorate.

Aug. 4: The Iraqi Armed Forces Command vows to track down saboteurs who have blown up a power cable in East Baghdad.

Aug. 6: The Iraqi Communication Ministry suspends the online application "Telegram" citing security concerns.

Aug. 24: The Government of the Kurdistan Region inks a MoU with the British government for coordination against organized crime.

Aug. 31: An Iraqi court sentences five persons including an Iranian for killing an American in Baghdad, the previous year.

Sept. 1: Iraq declares exporting 106.1 million barrels of oil, in August, valued at USD 8.8 billion.

Sept. 2: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani orders formation of a panel to probe disturbances in Kirkuk where at least one person has lost his life and a number of others have suffered injuries.

Sept. 2: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani lays the corner stone of a railway linked to Iran in a celebration held in the border region of Al-Shalamjah in Basra province.

Sept. 3: Kirkuk police declares lifting a curfew following violent incidents that have taken four lives and have resulted in injuries 14 persons.

Sept. 7: Cholera cases in the norther province Al-Sulaimaniya reach 117.

Sept. 12: Austria inaugurates an embassy building in Baghdad and works out a security accord with the Iraqi Government.

Sept. 13: The Kurdistan Region Government inks an agreement with the International Finance Cooperation (IFC) to boost investments in the region.

Sept. 15: The Iraqi Borders Guard declares retaking locations along the Iraqi-Iranian border in the northern Irbil Governorate after armed clashes with outlaws.

Sept. 17: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani inaugurates the 27th edition of the International Book Fair with participation of hundreds of Iraqi, Arab and foreign publishers and publishing houses.

Sept. 19: The Iraqi Government declares evacuation of buildings that have been occupied by Iranian opposition groups. They have been relocated from the frontiers with Iran and stripped of their weapons.

Sept. 21: Health authorities in Irbil Governorate declare registration of more than 200 cholera cases bringing the toll of people infected with the epidemic to above 300 in the province alone.

Sept. 25: The Coordination Framework that heads the government at the time affirms its adherence to UN resolutions that regulate Baghdad's relations with regional and foreign States.

Sept. 28: Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdulghani inaugurates a new crude oil tanker, "Somar," of a cargo capacity of 200,000 barrels.

Oct. 1: Iraq Oil Market Company (Somo) exported, in September, 103.1 million barrels of oil valued at USD 49.8 billion.

Oct. 6: Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali signs a MoU to import natural gas from Turkmenistan.

Oct. 12: The Iraqi Government declares urgent dispatch of humanitarian and medical aid for the besieged Gaza.

Oct. 24: Iraq discovers an ancient sculpture of a human-headed winged bull in Ninawa, the North.

Nov. 1: Somo exported in October 109.5 million barrels of oil with overall proceeds amounting to USD 9.7 billion.

Nov. 14: The Supreme Court strips Mohammad Al-Halbousi of his parliamentary membership. It issues a similar penalty against another legislator with whom Al-Halbousi has wrangled.

Nov. 20: Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani affirms commitment to protect diplomatic missions and security advisers serving with the international coalition for combating the notorious shadowy group, the "Islamic state" (Daesh).

Nov. 22: Iraq declares its initial approval to establish a free economic zone on the borders with Saudi Arabia.

Nov 30: Iraq declares it will voluntarily slash its oil output by 220,000 bpd effective early January 2024.

Dec. 1: The oil marketing company, Somo, exported in November 102.9 million barrels of crude oil valued USD 8.5 billion.

Dec. 2: The government Iraqi forces declare that four gunmen of the so-called "Islamic state" have been killed in the northern governorate of Ninawa.

Dec. 8: The health authorities in Irbil declare 14 people have perished and 19 others have suffered injuries in a fire that gutted a building housing dormitories. (end)

