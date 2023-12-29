(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Waste Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This study of the medical waste management market examines the quality, accessibility, and relevance of medical waste management activities. The study includes a comprehensive market assessment, determination of market size, identification of key players, and analysis of trends and competitive dynamics. It examines the key factors driving and impeding industry growth. This report also studies the ongoing research and innovation efforts to advance medical waste management.

Revenues are broken down by region, type and service. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, 2021, 2022 as the base year, and 2023, with a forecast through 2028. The report also covers the market share of major market players. It includes the company profiles of the major players, with brief information about their recent developments.

Objectives of the report include



Definition and identification of key market segments of the medical waste management market.

Analysis of offline and online medical waste management by geographical region, focusing on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Identification of economic and demographic factors affecting market growth. Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market.

Report Scope

The current report provides detailed information about the medical waste management market. This report highlights the current and future market potential and provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges and opportunities.

Medical waste comprises infectious materials generated by healthcare facilities; these facilities include physician's offices, hospitals, dental practices, laboratories, medical research facilities, and veterinary clinics. Medical waste includes bodily fluids, culture dishes, glassware, bandages, gloves, sharps (needles or scalpels), and tissue.

This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies, emerging trends, and future opportunities. It informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties.

The Report Includes



An overview of the global market related to medical waste management

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020, 2021 and 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, service and geographical region

Discussion of factors such as the increasing volumes of medical waste, expansion of healthcare activities, and growing awareness of environmental impacts

Insights into technological advances, recycling and waste reduction processes, public and government concerns, and public health initiatives

Analysis of offline and online medical waste management, and identification of economic and demographic factors affecting the market's growth

Coverage of emerging technologies in medical waste management market, recent developments, future opportunities, patent review, product pipeline and ESG trends

Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships Profiles of leading market participants



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Types of Medical Waste

Hazardous Medical Waste

Nonhazardous Medical Waste

Medical Waste Management Services

Guidelines

SWOT Analysis of Medical Waste Management Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Waste Management

Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technology



Remote Monitoring Systems (RMS)

Gamma Radiation Techniques

Plasma Gasification

Ionizing Technologies

Specialized Autoclave Systems and Microwave Sterilization

Chemical Treatments

Specialty Glazing Systems Future Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type



Nonhazardous Hazardous

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service



Collection, Transportation, and Storage Service

Treatment and Disposal Service Recycling Service

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 ESG Development

Sustainable Management of Medical Waste-Challenges and Prospects

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Mergers and Acquisitions Market Share of Medical Waste Management Service Provider Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Bertin Medical Waste

Biomedical Waste Solutions

Clean Harbors

Daniels Health

Gamma Waste Systems

Republic Services Inc.

Sharps Medical Waste Services

Stericycle Inc.

Suez Group

Trilogy Medwaste

Veolia Environnement Waste Management Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900