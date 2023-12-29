Geetanjali Mishra’S New Year Resolution: More Quality Time With Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who essays the role of Rajesh Singh, the wife of the titular character in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has shared her new year resolution.

The actress became a part of the show in August, this year and has been receiving good response from the audience.

Talking about the same, Geetanjali said:“I had a great year, thanks to my show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. As I look ahead to 2024, I resolve to spend more quality time with my family. I promised my nephews I would take them to various places and holiday destinations in 2024.”

She further mentioned:“They have already shared their list of favourite places, so I need to start working on it as soon as the new year begins (laughs).”

Geetanjali replaced Kamna Pathak in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', as Rajesh Singh (Rajjo). She received a warm welcome at the sets of the show. Rajesh Singh is the 'Dabbang Dulhaniya' of the show's titular character of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi).

The occasion of her stepping into the role was celebrated with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, creating cherished memories in August.

On receiving a warm welcome and the anticipation around her role, Geetanjali Mishra shared: "Radha Radhe Bol laye hain. I am filled with immense gratitude as I embark on this incredible journey. Initially, I felt anxious about how people would react to my presence on the show, but their overwhelming love and support have instilled newfound confidence in me. The warmth and affection my team embraced me have touched my heart deeply.”

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

