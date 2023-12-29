'Flamin' Hot' Seasoning Sparks Australian Safety Complaint

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney: A "Flamin' Hot" seasoning for Doritos and Cheetos snacks has sparked a workplace safety complaint in Australia.

Workers at the Smith's Snackfood Company factory in Adelaide, South Australia, say the spicy condiment is affecting their health.

The seasoning is causing sneezing, coughing, eye and skin irritation and even "difficulty breathing", said a report by the United Workers Union.

A "seasoning machine" disperses the ingredient across the factory every couple of weeks, the union said in a complaint this month to the regulator, SafeWork SA.

The union said it had interviewed 13 workers on one shift, 11 of whom reported ill effects.



A SafeWork spokesperson said Friday it was considering the union complaint to see if further action is needed.

"The safety of our people is our top priority," said a spokesperson for PepsiCo, which owns The Smith's Snackfood Company.

The factory follows safety protocols for products including spicy seasoning, PepsiCo said.

"To further enhance these measures at our Adelaide site there is mandatory mask wearing during production of this product and we are installing additional extraction fans," the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to working with our people and the union to address any further concerns."