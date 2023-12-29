Expected Positive Trend For QSE Index At Start Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index concluded this week's trading up by 2.96 percent, gaining 304.860 points to stand at 10,590, supported by the performance of all sectors.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) yesterday, financial market analyst Youssef Bouhlaika expected that the positive trend in the QSE index would continue at the beginning of 2024, especially in light of the margin of maneuver it enjoys, which would enable it to build new support centers in the coming period.

Bouhlaika said that most of the listed Qatari companies maintained a level of profits in the first nine months of 2023 despite the overall recorded decline estimated at around 7.7 percent in that period.

The financial markets analyst expressed his hope to overcome this decline with the beginning of the announcement of 2023 results next January and to enhance the gains of listed companies, which contributes to enhancing investment opportunities for investors, whether local or foreign, by supporting a number of elements, including stabilizing the US interest rate hike and the possibility of reducing their percentages in 2024, which means the return of investments to the financial markets.

Concluding his remarks to QNA, Bouhlaika returned to the weekly performance of the QSE index, pointing out that the insurance sector topped the list of gains with an increase of 7.07 percent, the communications sector with a rise of 4.29 percent, followed by the banking and financial services sector index - the largest in weight or the most influential in the QSE main index - which closed with an increase of 2.8 percent.