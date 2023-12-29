Lopez Content With Preparations As Qatar Gear Up For Title Defence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar head coach Marquez Lopez has expressed his delight on players' resolve during the training camp as they prepare for their title defence of the AFC Asian Cup starting next month.

A 27-player Al Annabi squad is currently training in Doha to give final touches to their preparations for the continental showpiece which will be played from January 12 to February 10 in Qatar.

“I am happy with the determination players are showing during their training sessions. I am very happy with the way the preparations are going on at this moment,” Lopez, who replaced Carlos Queiroz as Qatar coach, told media on the sidelines of the camp.



Qatar coach Marquez Lopez supervises team's training session.

“I have great confidence in everyone, and although time is limited before the tournament, we will work with all our strength and try to reach the best preparation,” he added.

Qatar's training camp includes two friendlies games – against Cambodia on December 31 and Jordan on January 5 – with the Spaniard terming the games crucial in Qatar's preparations.

“The friendlies are important as these games will give us good opportunity to attain readiness.”

Qatar as hosts faltered in the last year's FIFA World Cup making early exit after losing all their three group matches. Speaking about the difference between competing in the two events, Lopez said the players must enjoy the game.

“Pressure is there in football and it is important for the players to enjoy the moments. If there is no enjoyment of the game, then why do we play in the first place,” he said.

However, Lopez said players must give their best as they will defend their title in front of home fans with top 24 Asian sides including giants Japan, South Korea, Iran and Saudi Arabia also gunning for the crown.

“We are the title holders and certainly this is a great responsibility for the team and all the players. We will go step by step as this is a big challenge. We will first think about winning the first match,” he said.

“Our first goal is to make the Qatar fans happy, and without a doubt their support for the team will give us great motivation and additional strength.”

Qatar will meet Lebanon in tournament's opener on January 12 before taking on other Group A opponents – Tajikistan on January 17 and China on January 22.

Meanwhile, Lopez, a long-time Al Wakrah coach, who is credited for making the Blue Wave one of the top clubs in Qatar, is relishing the new challenge.

“This is a good opportunity for me after a long career with Al Wakrah. I believe in my mentality and style. I am not new to the national team and I know all the players well,” he said.