Promotional Campaign Lined Up To Support Al Annabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association (QFA) Director of Marketing and Communications Khalid Mubarak Al Kuwari yesterday announced the launch date for promotional campaign to support hosts Qatar at the AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted from January 12 to February 10 with the participation of 24 teams.
Al Kuwari said the promotional campaign will begin on January 1, calling on fans to give all-out support to the defending champions during the tournament.
He added a special song has been produced for the national team in cooperation with Qatar Radio.
The QFA official said team's build up and matches will be promoted through Association's social media accounts.
