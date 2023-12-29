Al Arabi Knock Champions Al Duhail Out Of Ooredoo Cup Qatar SC Reach Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Helal Mohammed scored twice as Al Arabi ended Al Duhail's title defence at the Ooredoo Cup, claiming a 3-1 victory in the quarter-final at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium yesterday.

Earlier at Grand Hamad Stadium, Qatar SC edged Al Rayyan 2-1 to reach the semi-finals.

Al Duhail yesterday took the lead through a Khaled Mohammed strike in 23rd minute before a strong fightback from Al Arabi rattled the defending champions.





After Simo Keddari scored the equaliser for Al Arabi, Helal struck in 45-4 minutes and 67th minute to book the reigning Amir Cup champions a spot in January 2 semi-finals where they will meet Qatar SC at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Meanwhile, Qatar SC saw off Al Rayyan after the gripping quarter-final. It was a fine performance from Qatar SC, who gained an early lead and later fetched the winner in the second half before holding off a charging Al Rayyan in the latter stages of the match to assure themselves of the semifinal berth.

Abdulla Al Ahrak (12th minute), and Ben Malango (63rd minute) were the goal scorers for Qatar SC, while for Al Rayyan Gabriel Pereira scored off a penalty in 45+5th minute.

The other semi-final of the tournament will be played between Umm Salal and Al Ahli at Grand Hamad Stadium.