Miracle Nation Lands Distaff Cup Title With Bughanaim

Doha, Qatar: Yousuf Mubarak Y A Al-Kuwari-owned Miracle Nation yesterday won the inaugural edition of the Distaff Cup storming to win in the 1400m Conditions for Thoroughbred Fillies and Mares at Al Uqda Racecourse.

The Hamad Al Jehani-trained horse with Faleh Bughanaim in the saddle edged out Cathy Come Home by a neck to take top honours during the Eighth Al Uqda Meeting - Distaff Cup Day, which witnessed eight contests. Kaliysta was third in the feature falling three quarters of a length short to runner-up Cathy Come Home.

Earlier, the Purebred Arabian Handicap race saw Szczepan Mazur riding AJS Anayid to victory while Mohamed Khaled Elahmed-trained Barq Al Atam secured the 1400m Local Thoroughbred Handicap victory under Soufiane Saadi.

The Al Uqda Racecourse will host its ninth meeting of the season tomorrow.

The event will feature seven races culminating with the 1300m Local Purebred Arabian which will offer the End of Year Cup.

Eighth Al Uqda Meeting - Distaff Cup Day

WINNERS: Horse, Trainer Jockey

Distaff Cup, Thoroughbred Fillies & Mares Graduation Plate

Miracle Nation, Hamad Al Jehani, Faleh Bughanaim

Purebred Arabian Handicap

AJS Anayid, M.H.K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (35-55)

Barq Al Atam, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap

Franklin William, Bader Al Balushi, Al Moatasem Al Balushi

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate

Ghanem, Alban de Mieulle, Carlos Henrique

Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate

Al Nasr Al Washeek, Julian Smart, Jefferson Smith

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Oddyssey, Gassim Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Toufik, Alban de Mieulle, Alberto Sanna