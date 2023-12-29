Miracle Nation Lands Distaff Cup Title With Bughanaim

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Yousuf Mubarak Y A Al-Kuwari-owned Miracle Nation yesterday won the inaugural edition of the Distaff Cup storming to win in the 1400m Conditions for Thoroughbred Fillies and Mares at Al Uqda Racecourse.
The Hamad Al Jehani-trained horse with Faleh Bughanaim in the saddle edged out Cathy Come Home by a neck to take top honours during the Eighth Al Uqda Meeting - Distaff Cup Day, which witnessed eight contests. Kaliysta was third in the feature falling three quarters of a length short to runner-up Cathy Come Home.
Earlier, the Purebred Arabian Handicap race saw Szczepan Mazur riding AJS Anayid to victory while Mohamed Khaled Elahmed-trained Barq Al Atam secured the 1400m Local Thoroughbred Handicap victory under Soufiane Saadi.
The Al Uqda Racecourse will host its ninth meeting of the season tomorrow.
The event will feature seven races culminating with the 1300m Local Purebred Arabian which will offer the End of Year Cup.
Eighth Al Uqda Meeting - Distaff Cup Day
WINNERS: Horse, Trainer Jockey
Distaff Cup, Thoroughbred Fillies & Mares Graduation Plate
Miracle Nation, Hamad Al Jehani, Faleh Bughanaim
Purebred Arabian Handicap
AJS Anayid, M.H.K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur
Local Thoroughbred Handicap (35-55)
Barq Al Atam, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Soufiane Saadi
Thoroughbred Handicap
Franklin William, Bader Al Balushi, Al Moatasem Al Balushi
Purebred Arabian Novice Plate
Ghanem, Alban de Mieulle, Carlos Henrique
Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate
Al Nasr Al Washeek, Julian Smart, Jefferson Smith
Thoroughbred Maiden Plate
Oddyssey, Gassim Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi
Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate
Toufik, Alban de Mieulle, Alberto Sanna
