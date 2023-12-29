Forum To Show Healthcare Advancements In Qatar, Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the 2024 Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare from February 23 to 25, 2024. The forums comes in the wake of a transformative decade marked by remarkable advancements in health and healthcare in Qatar.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal has expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, anticipating it as an opportunity to cast a new light on state-of-the-art innovations in quality and safety that have become integral to the region's healthcare landscape.

As the forum approaches, stakeholders and experts are poised to converge, exchanging insights and strategies to further elevate the standards of healthcare across the Middle East.“After a decade of inspiring improvements in heath and health care across Qatar, we look forward to shedding a new light, merging state-of-the-art innovations in quality and safety in healthcare throughout the region,” said Dr. Al Khal in a video message ahead of the 2024 Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare.

With a line-up of international and local healthcare experts, the forum will be hosted by HMC, in collaboration with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI).

Now in its 11th year, the forum is the biggest event of its kind in the region dedicated to healthcare quality. It will be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre from February 23 to 25 in 2024.

The 2024 forum programme covers engaging topics across five tracks on quality and safety, population health, leadership and innovation in healthcare, applied improvement, and person-centered care. The forum will connect, both in-person and online, more than 2,500 physicians, nurses, quality leaders, healthcare administrators, hospital executives, patient and family advisors and other allied health professionals.“With topics such as the AI in healthcare, equity, workforce wellbeing, leadership and many more, the forum will offer healthcare professionals to connect, learn and be inspired during the three-day conference,” said Dr. Al Khal.“We look forward to offering a range of interesting plenary sessions, workshops and lectures where we will bring together international and local experts to enrich the programme,” he said.

Since 2013, the Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in healthcare has helped equip and inform healthcare professionals to excel, to improve and be catalysts for change. The long-standing strategic partnership between HMC and the Institute of Healthcare Improvement has led to meaningful improvements in healthcare in Qatar and the region.