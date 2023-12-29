Kahramaa Prioritises Quality And Excellence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Quality Department at Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation 'Kahramaa' hosted a momentous event aimed at fortifying the organization's commitment to quality and exploring the roadmap to quality excellence.

Aligned with the International Quality Month observed globally every November, this initiative sought to illuminate the indispensable role that quality plays in Kahramaa's triumphs.

Conducted at the Kahramaa Awareness Park, the event drew a diverse audience, including Kahramaa engineers, consultants, contractors, and technical specialists, totaling 115 active participants. The focal point was a series of insightful presentations by the Planning and Quality Department, covering key areas such as quality awareness, innovative practices, technical advancements, and effective management strategies.

The event provided a platform for a robust discussion on the achievements and value generated by quality in Kahramaa since the inception of the Quality Department a decade ago. Noteworthy milestones, including the evolution of quality management commitment, advancements in contractor QA/QC, and the enhancement of quality programs, were highlighted.

The progress made with the Electricity Distribution Department (ED) and Electricity Projects Department (TE) leading the way in their quality commitments among the ten Kahramaa departments in collaboration with the Planning and Quality Department.

The event not only celebrated past achievements but also served as a catalyst, motivating departments to sustain their high standards and aspire to continual improvement and sustainability in the quality of their resources, work, and business processes. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining a solid foundation for achieving quality and excellence is crucial. This strategic endeavor signifies a transformative leap, propelling the corporation toward higher echelons of success.