Qatar Museums Signs Mous With Museums In China, Mongolia

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums has recently signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Capital Museum of China and with the National Museum of Mongolia. Both MoUs were signed by Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, Director of National Museum of Qatar, on behalf of Qatar Museums, from partners' side MoUs were signed by Han Zhanming, Director of Capital Museums of China and Dulamjav Munhktogoo, Director of the National Museum of Mongolia respectively.

The MoUs outlined the collaboration between Qatar Museum and each of the museums on numerous initiatives, including exhibitions, public programmes, workshops, and lectures to foster education, increase access to knowledge, and facilitate research. Qatar Museums will also exchange museum best practices for the benefit of education, professional development, and mutual cooperation with both museums.