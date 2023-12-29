QU Graduate Awarded QPHI's Msc Scholarship In Genetic Counselling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a milestone for Qatar University (QU), Nour Farchoukh (pictured), a biomedical sciences graduate, has been awarded the prestigious Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) scholarship. This distinction marks her as the first-ever QU graduate selected for the Master of Science (MSc) program in Genetic Counselling at the College of Health Sciences within QU Health.

Farchoukh's achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts between Qatar Genome, a member of the Qatar Foundation (QF), and QU. The scholarship, covering a two-year master's degree in genetic counseling, signifies a remarkable step in fostering academic excellence and advancing genomic research in the region.

Dr. Mashael Al Shafai, Director of Research and Graduate Studies at QU Health, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating,“The genetic counselling programme, initiated in 2018, aims to equip the healthcare sector in Qatar and the region with capable genetic counselors possessing the necessary knowledge, skills, and experience to address the growing demands in genetics and genomics. The programme includes taught courses, clinical placements, seminars, and research projects, providing students with a comprehensive learning experience over two years. This landmark achievement in 2022, where the Ministry of Public Health officially recognized genetic counseling as a profession in Qatar, places Qatar ahead in the realm of genomics and healthcare globally.”

Dr. Al Shafai emphasised,“The admission cycle for fall 2024 is scheduled to begin in December 2023 and conclude in February 2024. The scholarship provided by the Qatar Genome highlights their commitment to enhancing human capacity in genetic counseling within Qatar, an essential element for advancing precision medicine. Importantly, our partnership with QPHI and QU Health goes beyond the scholarship, involving collaboration in genetic and genomic research, student access to QPHI genomic data, and joint participation in research projects and supervision. Our collaboration with Qatar Genome-QPHI is ongoing, and we see them as long-term partners. Together, we share a common goal and are working collaboratively towards positioning Qatar as a pioneer in the implementation of precision medicine.”

Upon learning about her selection, Farchoukh expressed her honor and gratitude for being chosen as the inaugural recipient of the QPHI scholarship. She stated,“The moment I found out about the sponsorship, I was thrilled and honored. Dr. Mashael generously shared the specific criteria guiding the selection process for the QPHI scholarship: qualification, experience, and interview performance. Notably, the non-working student with the highest score would be chosen. This transparent insight into the assessment rubric deepened my appreciation for the privilege, and I am grateful to be the inaugural QU Health student receiving the QPHI scholarship.”