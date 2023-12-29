Arab League Pavilion Hosts Workshop On ACSAD's Role In Combating Climate Change In Arab Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Arab League pavilion, in the Expo 2023 Doha, organized a workshop on the role of the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry lands (ACSAD) in mitigating the impacts of climate change on agriculture, water and livestock in the Arab Region, with the participation of a number of experts, specialists, researchers and stakeholders from various Arab countries.

The two-day workshop included presentations on the impact of climate change on crop productivity and adaptation methods, the impact of climate change on the spread of animal diseases, and epidemiological mapping.

It also showcased ACSAD's efforts in developing degraded natural grasslands, spreading its expertise in combating desertification, and reducing the negative effects of climate change in the Arab region.

The workshop focused on the use of indirect embryology technology in the precise propagation of date palms for a number of varieties, and the role of the Centre in the genetic improvement of sheep and goats through the application of biotechnologies for reproduction (embryo transfer and artificial insemination).

In conjunction with the workshop, ACSAD held an exhibition of its most important scientific products, success stories, achievements, efforts and activities of its members, and highlighting its most important applied projects on determining expected climate changes and emission scenarios and their impact on water resources, productivity of strategic agricultural crops such as wheat, barley, maize, vegetables and water needs for these crops, in addition to the impact of climate change on the livestock sector.