Doha Institute Conference To Explore Alternative Approaches On Water Debate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DIGS) and the new countrywide quadrennial visual-arts exhibition (Rubayat Qatar) will co-organise the international conference "Water Ways: Epistemologies and Aesthetics", set to be held from February 18 to 20.

The Conference will focus on alternative approaches to the debate on water and will seek to redefine and explore new perspectives on the importance of water in our world.

The background paper of the conference states that the different views, cultures and research that discussed water in the twentieth century, were driven by pre-ideological opinions, said the DIGS in a statement yesterday.

Besides being a subject of political, economic, geographical and cultural debate, water has been the subject and symbol of many artistic, literary, cinematic and vocal creative projects, the statement added.

The organisers of the conference welcome proposals that look at water from different perspectives and new critical views by inviting interested researchers to submit proposals and research papers that focus on water in different fields like political sciences, economics, geography, sociology, anthropology, comparative literature, history, philosophy, cultural studies and creative arts.

Doha Institute said that Wednesday, January 10, 2024, will the last date to receive the research abstracts.