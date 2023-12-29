Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

Enento Group Plc (“Enento”) has on 29 December 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Otava Ltd has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent on 28 December 2023.

The holdings of Otava Ltd in Enento amounted to 1,670,000 shares, corresponding to 7.018 percent of Enento's total shares.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento's shares is 23,794,856 shares.

Total position of Otava Ltd according to the notification: